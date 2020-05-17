Today is the day of Carlos Sainz Jr. The 25-year-old from Madrid has made his agreement to become a Ferrari driver effective 2021.

The former McLaren leader thus becomes the third spanish, after Fernando Alonso and the Marqués de Portago, in playing the World Cup with the most successful team in history of Formula 1.

Sainz, who will replace Sebastian Vettel in the ‘Scuderia ‘, maintains a discreet and armored relationship with Isabel Hernáez, a young journalist who works as public relations.

We introduce you to the ‘new lady’ of Ferrari.

Sweet and delicate

Isabel Herráez Fuster is this type of girl who falls in love with her sweetness. Smiling, tender and with an angelic gaze. Carlos Sainz’s girl, also from Madrid, is Bachelor of Bilingual Journalism at Carlos III University.

He has always combined his studies with his taste for fashion and with the practices of his career. He has worked at Capital Radio and has served as Comnunity Manager on ‘CodicStyle’.

In 2015 she completed a fashion and communication course, a master’s degree organized by Vogue magazine and Carlos III University. She has also been a fellow at ‘The Extreme Collection’, a high-end Spanish textile firm, and at ‘Drestip’, a fashion and technology startup.

In addition to mastering French, her bilingualism in English has allowed her to give private lessons, after having studied at ‘The English Montessori School’.

She currently works in the Press and Public Relations office of ‘Scalpers’, after a year as a fellow at the firm.

Few public appearances

Very few. They can be counted on the hands of the fingers the times in which they have posed together. In fact we only have evidence of two public appearances. The first time we saw the couple together at an official event was at the delivery of the ‘GQ Inconquistables Awards’ in June 2018.

Both had already been dating for about a year, as they were caught by the paparazzi enjoying a few days of relaxation in the warm waters of Formentera.

The second time they appeared publicly was at the premiere of the movie ‘Pets 2’, on July 19. Both avoided the expected photography of rigor, claiming that: “we are not very posing together”, according to the athlete.

And it is that the couple enjoys their love in a very discreet way, away from the spotlights and without sharing many photos on social networks. In fact, do not share photos together on their respective Instagram profiles reason why the graphic testimonies of their relation are very little.

Between the meetings, events and shootings that occupy her work schedule, Isabel also has time to do sports (“I try to train two or three days a week,” she says) and accompany her boyfriend to some of her competitions. “I accompany him whenever I can, I really like going to see him,” said the young woman in an interview in a fashion magazine.

Isabel is very integrated in the family and, it seems, maintains an excellent relationship with the youngest of Carlos’s sisters, Ana, who is studying ADE at IE University in Madrid, and shares with her a passion for fashion.

From Isabel Hernáez’s sentimental past, we know that he was once a partner of Antón Carreño, grandson of businessman Gerardo Díaz Ferrán, ex-president of the CEOE, and member of the Taburete group, led by Willy Bárcenas, son of Luis Bárcenas, former ex-treasurer of the PP .