Isabel Gemio’s lament after her son was vaccinated

Isabel Gemio is, from today, a “little” less worried about the virus, but no less angry for that. Her son has received the first dose of the covid vaccine, as she herself explained in Más Vale Tarde (laSexta).

However, the mythical presenter of What you need is love and Surprise Surprise !, among other spaces, also wanted to share less happy messages in her live speech. During the interview, he charged against several groups for the situation that is being experienced in the middle of the pandemic.

Gemio has claimed the vaccine for other groups, such as caregivers of people with special needs, such as his son. He has also lamented the lack of patents released so that the sera reach all countries, not just the “rich :. “Now we all depend on everyone and although some think they are safe, we must think about those who are not safe.”

However, his main regret, which has been echoed in the networks, has been the treatment given to science in the already finished electoral campaign in Madrid: “Have we heard politicians talk about science? Nor is it about Culture, but about science even less ”.

“They have not found out about the importance of Science. How is the street going to give the importance that they have if the politicians do not give it to them ”, he protested in an obvious way while talking with Mamen Mendizábal.

Her complaint has gone further, recognizing that she is “very disappointed” for having missed what she considers “a great opportunity to give the value it has” to science in the midst of the health crisis. “You have to do research and science pedagogy,” he concluded.

