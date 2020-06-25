The president of the Community of Madrid wants to have an effective plan against possible outbreaks of coronavirus and for this she already has proposals to the Government. One of them is talk to the Government Delegation to establish «some protocol», with the Security competences that the central Executive has, to «confine or close municipalities».

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, in an interview on Antena 3, has insisted that the confinement of certain areas is a decision to be taken by the Government of Spain and he recalled that in the video conferences of regional presidents he asked that they have “prevention and a strategy” for possible outbreaks.

“If there is a regrowth and there has to be some kind of decision for above the autonomous communities, there we can no longer do anything, “he said, while indicating that it is only up to them to close certain activities” temporarily “.

At this point, he insisted that they have no competences, so they want to “talk” with the Government Delegation. «And see how» they have some protocol so that they can decide, with the Security competencies that the central Executive does, if they can “temporarily confine or close municipalities”.

More proposals to the Government

Ayuso, in addition, does not cease in his efforts to propose to the Government more containment measures at the Barajas airport so that it does not become a ‘Strain’ of coronavirus infections. The last thing was to ask to start up a SUMMA device destined 24 hours at the aerodrome, which would be in charge of carrying out PCR tests in cases that Foreign Health detects and its transfer for isolation.

In addition, and to guarantee said isolation of those imported cases of a slight nature, the autonomous Executive raises his referral to a medicalized hotel, a formula that he already used at the peak of the pandemic.

This is stated by the Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, in a new letter addressed to the Minister of the branch, Salvador Illa, to insist on the “Deep concern” of the Executive autonomous “in the face of the risk of not immediately adopting effective prevention and containment measures” that contribute to preventing the arrival of imported cases of Covid-19 at the Barajas airport.

In this letter, the counselor transmits to Illa, just as he did in the Inter-territorial Council of the National Health System last Friday, which seems to him “Insufficient” control measures on coronaviruses launched at the main airport in the network, especially since “imported cases have already been detected in Spain” that “have entered through the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport”.

“After the situation experienced in our country in recent months, we cannot settle for just visual reviews based on the ‘clinical eye’ of the one that makes them, temperature controls and paper forms that due to their volume do not allow any epidemiological follow-up », Escudero explained.

Therefore, the Community of Madrid proposes that they be arbitrated, with “urgency”, “additional” measures that allow an “effective containment” of the pandemic that still “threatens” Spain.

Next, the Madrid counselor outlines various initiatives that should be “Completed, reinforced or implemented” so that the Ministry takes them into consideration and transfers them to the rest of the State Executive, especially the Ministry of Transport, and to the community authorities, as well as the World Health Organization (WHO).

In this sense, the regional government insists on the control of the disease in countries of origin and claim a flight restriction from countries with a higher contagion rate than Spain or the countries of the Schengen area as a whole.

“The Government of Spain has to raise with the European Union Ambitious solutions for airports, especially for the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas, Ibero-America’s main gateway to Europe, “claims Escudero.

In addition, it insists on the “requirement” to be able to ship to Spain for a negative PCR diagnostic test on Covid-19 in the 48 hours prior to departure. “For this it is necessary that the Government mobilizes the embassies and that they coordinate with travel agencies, airlines and border posts at the origin,” the counselor requests from the minister.