Atlético de Madrid has joined the cause of the fight against the coronavirus and has decided to do a “very important contribution”, as reported by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, President of the Community of Madrid.

“Thanks to the Atleti Foundation for its very important contribution to health in Madrid”, wrote the policy on his Twitter account. «Its president Enrique Cerezo has conveyed this to us and a campaign of donations from its partners and players. Thank you!”Díaz Ayuso concluded.

Thanks to the @Atleti Foundation for their very important contribution to health in Madrid. Its president Enrique Cerezo has sent us this and a campaign of donations from its partners and players. Thank you!

– Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) March 25, 2020

Cholo Simeone had already started mobilizations at Atlético de Madrid, together with his partner Carla Pereyra, who is redirected to this contribution to the Community. Saúl Ñíguez has also shown his most caring side, which launched a fundraising initiative to help SMEs and small businesses that are noticing the economic crisis that is also causing the coronavirus.

There are many donations that are being made from the world of soccer. Teams like Real Madrid or Atlético or footballers from individual initiatives like Leo Messi or Sergio Ramos They have wanted to contribute their grain of sand to combat the health crisis that is causing the spread of the coronavirus.