Isabel Díaz Ayuso becomes the unexpected protagonist of the final of the Mutua Madrid Open: “Who is that?”

Isabel Diaz Ayuso has been one of the protagonists of the end of the Mutua Madrid Open, that this Sunday they dispute Matteo Berrettini and Alexander Zverev, or, at least, of the previous one. The recently re-elected president of the Community of Madrid was one of the luxury guests of the match that closes the Madrid tennis tournament.

Ayuso, as it is increasingly common in the capital, leaves no one indifferent and his arrival on the track Manolo Santana caused a furor. When the fans realized his presence in the box of authorities a resounding ovation began with shouts of “vVAT Ayuso“.

The leader did not hesitate to greet the fans who had traveled to the Caja Mágica to witness the last game of the Masters 1,000, although there was no Spanish representation. We remember that it was precisely Zverev who removed Rafa Nadal from the tournament in the quarterfinals.

Such was the welcome that he left surprised both Berrettini and Zverev that they did not understand who was the person in the stands who was “stealing” their prominence.

Even Zverev has had to ask who is this lady that the Magic Box cheers. And shouts of "Long live Ayuso!" Between the points.

In fact, while the pre-game draw was being held with both on the net, the German tennis player was seen asking the chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani about the president.