The Atlético de Madrid and the Community of Madrid have reached an agreement to use the seven kitchens of the Wanda Metropolitano and to be able to offer food on a daily basis to the families most vulnerable by the coronavirus crisis. This was announced this Monday by the President of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. The central production unit of the rojiblanco stadium has the capacity to produce 50,000 menus per day.

A week ago Atlético offered Díaz Ayuso the kitchen of the Metropolitano as a soup kitchen to prepare food for the most vulnerable families. The head of the Madrid Executive thanked them for their offer at these difficult times and, almost a week later, the agreement is already a fact and the Community of Madrid will be able to dispose of it.

The President has appealed to “all those restaurateurs or people who are dedicated to food issues, who know that this is open and with them we can seek an exceptional solution.” Furthermore, the Atlético makes its “top chefs” and staff available to the regional government to lend a hand.

In addition, Díaz Ayuso has wanted to thank Atlético for their help and ensures that «Atlético de Madrid’s disposition to cede its facilities is worthy of admiration. They are always in the happy moments but also in the difficult situations ».

The truth is that the mattress club is quite active in the fight against the coronavirus. It should be remembered that from the rojiblanca entity, together with the Red Cross, they launched the #LoDamosTodo campaign to raise funds for the purchase of medical supplies. In addition, the Atleti player and hero of Anfield, Marcos Llorente donated his shirt with which he scored the two goals against Liverpool for the #LaMejorAsistencia charity auction to get #NuestraMejorVictoria.