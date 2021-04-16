Isabel Celaá receives her first dose of the vaccine at a Madrid health center

The Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Isabel Celaá, has received the first dose of covid-19 vaccine in a Madrid health center, according to sources from his department.

By age, Celaá, 71, belongs to a population group that is considered a priority in the order of vaccination.

The rate of vaccination is demonstrating the formidable capacity of our National Health System and its professionals. More than 11 million doses already administered. Today I received one of them. #YoMeVacunoSeguro – Isabel Celaá (@CelaaIsabel) April 16, 2021

In a tweet on her official Twitter account, the minister states that the vaccination rate is showing “The formidable capacity of our National Health System and its professionals. More than 11 million people have already been vaccinated. Today I have joined them. #YoMeVacunoSeguro”.

With the head of Education and Vocational Training, they are already five members of Pedro Sánchez’s Cabinet who have been inoculated against the coronavirus: that of Universities, Manuel Castells (79 years old); that of Territorial Policy and Public Function, Miquel Iceta (60 years old); that of Defense, Margarita Robles (64 years old), and that of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations, José Luis Escrivá (60 years old).