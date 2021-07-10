Isabel Celaá leaves and Pilar Alegría enters

Pilar Alegría and Isabel Celaá. (Photo: TWITTER / GETTY)

The Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Isabel Celaá, leaves her portfolio and is relieved by Pilar Alegría, the current Government delegate in Aragon.

The president, Pedro Sánchez, is undertaking a profound remodeling of the Government in which he takes Carmen Calvo ahead and raises Nadia Calviño to the First Vice Presidency, while Félix Bolaños will enter as head of the Presidency and Relations with the Courts and will remain it was also Pedro Duque.

Sánchez has decided to advance this remodeling, advanced by Cadena Ser, to give a boost to economic and social recovery and face this second part of the legislature.

According to sources from Unidas Podemos to El HuffPost, Sánchez and the third vice president, Yolanda Díaz, negotiated the change this Friday, which will not affect the portfolios of Unidos Podemos.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

