A group of eight artists Argentines residents in Madrid and a Spanish are the creators of this band that is growing in the networks, after the state of alarm was decreed, due to COVID’19.

The Isaac’s Boa @laboadeisaac, named after the owner of the bar “Worse for the Sun” (Isaac Guzmán @isaacguzmn) where they started playing, until the coronavirus pandemic came to change everyone’s plans.

It was on Social Networks, where they found the perfect channel to continue meeting, despite the confinement and being able to continue doing what they like the most, “Create”, “enjoy” and “share” his art with others.

“Boas always generate a feeling of eternal plasticity, it seems that everything fits in there and that was the spirit with which we started this.” The one who comes, adds up, with what he brings and with what he is passionate about. “The idea was always the same, enjoy with and for music ”.

“The boa is a project that was not born, but it does take place in the RRSS. We, you and I, would not be talking now, if we had not posted the boa on Instagram. And yes, we plan to continue using it as a basis for communication and expression ”, does not say Tute Martin Ostiglia @tuteos.

Who do we take as representative of The constrictor to conduct this interview, conducted last day of San Isidro, Martin Ostiglia, Tute, was a component and one of its founders.

Speaking of the present and the future, do you have something in mind?

Enjoy the boa, and make it grow with the boys.-

Which artist would you like to compose and / or interpret a theme with?

We have already met several with the Boa, Jorge Drexler, Fito Páez, Kevin Johansen, Daniel Melingo and all the others. I want Charly, and resurrect Spinetta

3 . What do you do on a normal day? And in these days of confinement?

I draw, I play, I write, I am with my children … in the same confinement, but add the boa

4. Is there someone or something that inspires you right now? What will your next production be like?

The boys from the boa inspire me now.-

5 When will we return to a live concert? How and where would you like it to be?

In Isaac’s bar, of course, “worse for the sun”, and that it is full of people.

6. Is the future online?

The present is online, and offline, there is no longer a line that separates them, they are a whole.

7. What have you positive about this pandemic?

The constrictor. Time to think about doing things a little better, and some more trivia, too.

Members

The Boa group It is made up of some professional musicians and a talent that overflows among all its members:

Isaac, bar owner “Worse for the Sun” Cradle and Casa de la Boa. The only Spanish, more than Spanish, Basque. @isaacguzmn @peorparaelsolbar

Javi Calequi, multi-instrumentalist, composer. Member of Dúo la Loba and assiduous collaborator of Drexler. @javicalequi

Felipe Calviño, Audiovisual producer, artist, guitarist, singer and composer. This is what he says, a pacifist, and he likes madly the blue sugus. @ohmatov

Tute Ostiglia, bad guitarist, composer and a fighting singer. Shocking publicist, graphic artist, and writer. @tuteos

Agustin Donati, singer-songwriter, guitarist and great singer. Won the Biennial a few years ago and settled in Madrid a few months ago, made records with the production of Matías Cella and is part of the emerging folk litter there. @ agustin.donati

Tomás Ostiglia, musician and Creative General Director of Lola Mullen Lowe Madrid. Guitarist and singer at the boa. @tomasostiglia

Octavio Facello Di Benedetto, percussionist and drummer. Publi director, and screenwriter. Proud owner of Sacred, the best butcher shop in Madrid. @otafacello

Karim Hendi, composer, and multi-instrumentalist, actor, and band member Don Fulgencio. @ karim.hendi

Juan Pietranera, pianist and director of the band Raphael, composer and arranger, and underway with the @saleelasproject project. @pietranerajuan

This artistic part that the eight members of the Boa have in common, makes the design of the edited video attractive and distinguishes it from the majority of videos and images posted on Instagram (designed in “mobile” format, it highlights me Tute).

Every detail is carefully thought out and the work of this group, which started as something “artisanal” every day, becomes more professional and this is reflected in the reach that they gain day by day with their publications on networks and adding followers. This runs by word of mouth, or better said of #Hashtag in #Hashtag or @ mention in @ mention.

The band, sometimes together with other recognized musicians, such as Kevin Johansen (@kevinjohansenoficial), Fito Páez (@fitopaezmusica), Leonor Watling (@leonorwatling), Daniel Melingo (@danielmelingo), Jorge Drexler (@drexlerjorge), Pedro Mairal (@pedromairal), etc. they interpret songs, each one secluded from home and sound as if the boa will play live, but in reality each musician records their vocal or instrumental part and then edits them in an audiovisual format that they share in Instagram. The success of this creative initiative is notorious not only in Spain, but also in Argentina and other Latin American countries.

The boa have dared with themes from various authors and groups such as “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” of U2, “Woman” of John Lennon, “Treat me gently” of the Argentines soda Stereo, “Don’t Think Twiced Don’t Think Twice It’s Alright Chords” of Bob Dylan, “Stuck in the middle with you” of the scots Stealers Wheel, of English “A Little Respect” from Erasure. Tonight the illustrious Rolling Stones cover their satanic majesties.

To enjoy his latest works and be aware of all the news, you can follow ‘La Boa de Isaac’ on Facebook, Youtube and Instagram. In addition, in this last social network you can enjoy ‘Last night I dreamed of you’, ‘The age of heaven’, the Radiohead song ‘Karma Police’ (with Leonor Watling) and ‘You let your heart see’ (with Fito Páez).

