ISAAC ‘PITBULL’ CRUZ COMPLETELY DOMINATED FRANCISCO ‘BANDIDO’ VARGAS

In a lightweight bout, Isaac Cruz (22-1-1, 15 KOs) won a 10-round unanimous decision over former super featherweight champion Francisco Vargas (27-3-2, 19 KOs). Scores were 97-92, 99-90, and 100-89. There was a lot of grip in the first one, with Cruz pressing forward and Vargas grabbing him. Vargas was making Cruz miss a lot with wild punches. Vargas was hitting from a distance. Cruz was able to land some solid shots in the final moments.

Cruz was picking up the pace in the second as Vargas looked for starts. In the third, Cruz appeared to stun Vargas for a moment with a hard hook. Cruz was throwing a lot of hard punches, but not landing a lot of them. Vargas was throwing the jab for the most part.

A very physical fourth and fifth. Vargas was starting to get a little ahead of himself, but Cruz was throwing hard punches when he felt the tide was turning. Vargas had small cuts over both eyes, both possibly coming from head butts. A sixth physical, where Cruz slowed things down a bit to land the right punches, allowing Vargas to do a good job.

Cruz was able to connect with several key shots in the seventh, but Vargas was able to take them. In the eighth, Cruz was unloaded with tough head and body combinations. Vargas returned firing his own punches, but doing less damage. More like Cruz in the eight.

They exchanged during the ninth and Cruz seemed to have Vargas with a lot of hard shots connected. On the tenth and final lap, Cruz controlled the pace until there was a severe cut over Vargas’s right eye from a head clash. The cut was very strong, but the doctor allowed the fight to continue. When the action restarted, Cruz went after Vargas with both hands, scoring a quick knockdown before the final bell.