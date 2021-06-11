Isaac Paredes pushes the Tigers to victory

06/11/2021 at 7:55 AM CEST

.

First baseman Jonathan Schoop homered and third baseman Isaac Paredes produced the lead run with a single to help the Detroit Tigers to erase a disadvantage in the first episode and capitalize on the three errors of Seattle’s defense in the 8-3 win over Mariners.

Right fielder Mitch Haniger put Seattle ahead of Tyler Alexander in the opening inning with the first of his two solo homers, but the Tigers rallied for two of the series’ three games against the Mariners, who have lost six of their last nine games following a five-game winning streak.

Puerto Rican reliever Joe Jiménez (1-0), the fourth pitcher of the six used by the Tigers, retired all three batters he faced in the seventh inning in order for his first win since Aug. 26. Alex Lange worked the eighth inning and Gregory Soto had no problems in the ninth inning to finish the six-hitter.

For Seattle, starter Justus Sheffield (5-5) allowed five runs, three earned, and six hits in four innings, in his shortest start of the season, and took the loss. Third baseman Kyle Seager made two errors and second baseman Donovan Walton one, leading to two dirty runs.

Designated hitter Ty France was hit by a pitch in the fifth inning from Jason Foley, becoming the first player in Mariners history to catch. four balls in a span of three games. Foley, a 25-year-old right-hander, made his first appearance at Comerica Field four days after his major league debut.

The Tigers’ Latin American hitting was led by Paredes, 22, going 4-1 with the lead RBI, while the Venezuelan designated hitter was also 4-1 with a score and second baseman Willi Castro 3-1. with one produced and one annotated.

Peterson and Vogelbach lead the Brewers

Infielder Jace Peterson drove in three runs, first baseman Daniel Vogelbach had a two-run homer and the Milwaukee Brewers they went back to beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-2 and stay with the three-game series by getting the second win. Peterson, who was called up from Triple-A Nashville prior to the start of the series, broke the tie with a weak two-run single during a three-run attack in the sixth inning and added an RBI double in the eighth inning to guide the Los Angeles. Brewers to their 11th win in their last 13 games. Vogelbach blew the wall in the seventh inning, his sixth home run of the season and second in the last two games.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta allowed just one run and two hits with six strikeouts in four innings, but was called off by a pinch hitter after a 37-minute rain delay. Reliever Brent Suter (7-3) allowed a run in two innings of work. His compatriot Luis Castillo (2-9) gave up one hit in 5 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts. He left the game with a 2-1 advantage after giving up two walks in the sixth inning. Reliever Lucas Sims stole the ball from Castillo and allowed an RBI double from shortstop Willy Adames and Peterson’s single.

Canadian first baseman Joey Votto tied the score at one with a home run to open the second inning, his first home run since he came off the disabled list Tuesday after missing a month with a broken thumb.

Left fielder Jesse Winker hit an RBI single and left fielder Nick Castellanos had two hits that raised his batting percentage to the major league leading .357.

Once again, Latin American hitting was present in the Brewers’ offense with Adames, who went 5-2 with one RBI and two runs. Mexican infielder Luis Urías was 4-1 with two runs scored and Venezuelan right fielder Avisaíl García went 5-1 with an RBI.

A two-run single by Segura gives the Phillies victory

Second baseman Jean Segura hit a two-run single off the left-field fence in the bottom of the 10th inning, and The Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3.

First baseman Freddie Freeman hit a solo homer off closer Hector Neris with one out in the ninth to equalize the score, and the Braves scored twice off reliever Jose Alvarado in the 10th. But pinch-hitting producer Alec Bohm off Chris Martin (0-2), the Braves’ fifth pitcher, in the bottom half of the episode cut the margin 3-2.

Venezuelan center fielder Odubel Herrera followed with a double down the left field line and then Segura fired his ball into the alley between left and center. He slowly made his way down the starting line and saw Herrera dove headfirst into the plate with the winning run.

The Phillies took two of three series games against the defending NL East champions, including a last-inning win Wednesday, with infielder Luke Williams’ first home run in the major leagues, a board with two outs in the ninth inning.

Starter Zack Wheeler struck out 12 opposing batters in eight dominant innings and Segura’s RBI double in the eighth put the Phillies ahead 1-0 before Freeman evened the score with his fourteenth home run of the season. Herrera had a chance to get hold of Freeman’s hit, but he jumped early and the ball managed to clear the wall. Wheeler allowed four singles and walked free in his most recent quality start. The Phillies’ star starter, although he went without a decision, reduced his ERA to 2.29 with his seventh consecutive start, conceding three or fewer runs. He hit double digits in strikeouts in a game for the thirteenth time in his career and the fifth time this season.

Braves starter Ian Anderson also shone with four hits with four strikeouts in seven scoreless innings.

Again, the Latin American bat was present in the Phillies’ offense with Segura going 5-3 with three RBIs, while Herrera was 4-2 with two runs scored.