ESPN places Isaac Okoro among the first five elected from NBA Draft 2020. For its part, nbadraft.net places him near the 10th position. It is clear that he is a very appealing player for many franchises. In fact, the Warriors, who today are still thinking about whether to pass the round they are going to receive or stay with a player, think of Okoro as a more than likely reinforcement. Why?.

The 19-year-old forward has averaged 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists with the season. Auburn Tigers in the NCAA. Obviously, it’s not these numbers that have made teams like the Warriors take an interest in him. It is his defensive ability, his enormous defensive capacity, that has made many have set their eyes on him.

Thus, Okoro is one of the best defenders in his class. He is capable of defending shorter and taller players than himself on the perimeter. In addition, he is a very intelligent player on the court, with the ability to understand space and with a good pass. He is a great rebounder on both sides of the court to be a forward.

Thus, it seems that the Warriors would see Okoro as a perfect player for their bench, a defensive piece for important moments that they do not have on the roster right now and that could share minutes with shooters such as Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson.

There we come to the great deficit of the player right now: his shot. Okoro has much to improve in this section, the great mole of his career to date, with low percentages from long distance. We will see where he ends up being chosen. Of course, it is a coveted piece.

