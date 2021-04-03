Isaac ‘Lobo’ from ‘The island of temptations’ gets into an artist with the song ‘Papa arrived’: this is the lyrics

In times of Autotune (the Photoshop of music), those who don’t sing are because they don’t want to. The ‘tempter’ Isaac Torres was one of the most prominent and controversial participants in The Island of Temptations and his phrase became famous when he faced the boys, including Marina’s boyfriend, with whom he was having an affair: “Cheer up those faces, dad is already here,” he told them.

After Marina was unfaithful to her boy, Jesus (who also did the same) with Isaac, who on the island they called ‘Wolf’, He had an affair with her already in Spain, interrupted because Isaac also had relationships with Lucia, another of the participants.

Now, Isaac has taken advantage of his media pull to launch a supposed song called Papa Arrived, a theme with a Latin tone and lyrics with messages that could hide hints to his exes and who explicitly refer to his time on The Island of Temptations.

“We didn’t know each other at all / you told me everything with a glance / The full moon spoke to me / and told me that I would be your temptation“says the beginning of the song, referring to Isaac’s role as ‘tempter’ on the island.

“Kiss by kiss the bonfire was lit“, he says at another time, since ‘bonfires’ are a fundamental section of the program.

Later Isaac in the song begins to howl with doubtful pitch to say “i will be your wolf / to see where you hide / Little Red Riding Hood, let me take you / If your boyfriend doesn’t like it / then screw him, “she sings subtly.

In a display of humility, the song continues: “With me you get naughty / there is no way to get me out of your head / even if he gets angry, I’m not interested“.” Hey, cheer up those faces, dad arrived, “he says at another time, paying homage to his own phrase on the Telecinco reality show.