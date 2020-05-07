The first Mexican dancer to win a Benois Prize, the highest distinction in this discipline, will teach an online class on Introduction to Classical Ballet

The masterclass It will be completely free and is scheduled for tomorrow, May 8, at 11:00 a.m., through a Facebook Live open on the Citibanamex page.

Furthermore, the ballet Romeo and Juliet starring the Mexican dancer is available for free on the channel English National Ballet YouTube, until next Friday at 1:00 p.m.

“I have always been willing to challenge myself and test my limits and potential within this profession, and that has led me to test myself as a person,” shared Isaac Hernández, during a virtual talk organized by the Consulate General of Mexico in Miami.

The dancer spoke of his beginnings in dance and how it has evolved, until he became part of companies such as the San Francisco Ballet, the Dutch National Ballet and the English National Ballet.

“Back then my dad decided to put up a ballet barre and every day we had a routine very similar to what I have now, I put the floor with plywood boards and a tape in the middle, when it was sunny or rainy, we hung a tarp on the ceiling and that was our living room. “

He explained that his routine included a daily class between two and four hours and since at that time there was not enough space, they only focused on the bar, then with the support of his father’s alumni they rehabilitated a place, where he was finally able to go out to the center, try your tricks, jump and spin, giving your training a completely different course.

“It was very nice, first because it gave me time to be with my dad. I was lucky that my brother Esteban joined the classes as well and we started to discover the ballet, we didn’t have YouTube, we didn’t have videos, we didn’t know more than what my dad told us, which gave me extraordinary freedom not to limit myself to myself”.

Although his parents thought of these classes to give him and his 10 siblings tools, they later raised the possibility of going to competitions and that he could dedicate himself to this professionally, at which time he had to make decisions, including leaving the piano, karate and even his family to dedicate himself fully to dance.

“Many times we did not understand the great achievement that was that an 11-year-old boy could do a triple tour or 12 tricks, because we did not have that point of comparison, when I went out to the first international competitions we realized that my dad was doing a special job with me and everything changed from then on ”.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital