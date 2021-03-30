Isaac, from ‘The island of temptations’, had something with Miguel Frigenti, according to Kiko Hernández

It seems that The Island of Temptations has not been the only scene of the love affairs and betrayals of the participants, because after breaking up with Jesus and happily leaving Isaac’s hand Marina is devastated to learn that her new love is now with Lucia, her best friend in reality.

Barely Marina and Isaac’s courtship lasted seven months after the program, because the friendship that was already seen between Lucia and him ended up leading to something else. But it seems that these amorous comings and goings have not been the only one of the tempter, as he has maintained Kiko Hernandez.

The collaborator has told this Tuesday in Save me that the bachelor, whom they call Wolf, he had “been with someone on the show, and not with a woman”. According to him, a friend of Isaac’s told him this information, and all the gathering began to point to Miguel Frigenti as possible flirt.

“He has been with a boy who has a partner,” Hernández added, confirming that it was Frigenti. “When I get this information, the director tells me ‘As there is no evidence, and Miguel has a partnerBetter not get anything out. ‘ But the next day, this person start sending tests“.

Frigenti has maintained that it was a lie: “I would not be surprised if it is invented that this boy has been with me to increase his popularity“. Carlota Corredera has revealed that the Sálvame investigation team was already analyzing this evidence to reveal the truth.

Shortly after, the presenter received a video in which, apparently, Isaac is seen showing his parts intimate: “It is a video that Miguel admits to having on his phone. A video that he has in his possession in which Lobo appears “.

“Am I in that video? Well that’s it. A person sends it to me, but I don’t ask for it either“, Miguel Frigenti answered. The truth is that this recording could be one that was leaked at the beginning of the edit, when an uncensored sex video of Marina and Isaac was also released. Therefore, if it were the same recording, this would not mean that the journalist and the tempter were together.