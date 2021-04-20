Isaac Cuenca leaves Japanese football to treat a knee injury

Canterano of FC Barcelona

The Spanish winger Isaac Cuenca, until now a footballer for Vegalta Sendai in the Japanese league, has terminated his contract with the club to return to Spain and treat a serious knee injury, the Japanese team announced today.

Cuenca, 29 years old and trained in the FC Barcelona quarry, suffered a meniscus injury in his right knee last season, so he has only been able to play 15 games for Vegalta.

“After carefully discussing his injury, we have ultimately concluded that he is leaving the club to return to Spain and focus on recovery treatment,” the Japanese first division club said in a statement.

The winger, who remains unprecedented in the Japanese competition in this 2021 season, also wanted to apologize to the Vegalta fans “for not being able to show his best level,” according to the club’s note.

“I hope the club will prosper and achieve permanence in the Japanese first division,” added Cuenca, who before arriving in Japan played for Barcelona, ​​Ajax Amsterdam, Deportivo de la Coruña and Granada, among other clubs.

Isaac Cuenca arrived at the Japanese Sagan Tosu in January 2019

Cuenca arrived in Japanese football in January 2019 when he was signed by Sagan Tosu, a club where he shared a dressing room with Fernando Torres and in which he was also led by Lluis Carreras.

The Catalan winger was transferred to Vegalta Sendai in January 2020. His club finished that season in seventeenth position, a position that would have allowed him to go down to the second division although due to the modification of the competition due to the pandemic it was decided to keep at 18 teams of the first category.

