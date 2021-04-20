Isaac Cuenca leaves Japanese football to treat a knee injury

04/20/2021 at 10:43 AM CEST

Isaac Cuenca, who until now was a footballer for Vegalta Sendai in the Japanese league, has terminated his contract with the club to return to Spain and treat a serious knee injury, as announced by the Japanese team.

Cuenca, 29 years old and trained in the quarry of FC Barcelona, suffered a meniscus injury in his right knee last season, so he has been able to play only 15 games with Vegalta. “After discussing his injury at length, in the end we have reached the conclusion that he leaves the club to return to Spain and focus on recovery treatment, “the Japanese first division club said in a statement.

The winger, who has not yet made his debut in this 2021 season, apologized to the Vegalta fans “for not being able to show his best level”, according to the club note. Despite leaving the club, he wished the team here luck until the end of the season. “I hope the club will prosper and I achieved permanence in the Japanese first division“added Cuenca, who before arriving in Japan played for Barcelona, ​​Ajax Amsterdam, Deportivo de la Coruña and Granada, among other clubs.

Cuenca came to Japanese football in January 2019 after his stint at Sagan Tosu, a club where he shared a dressing room with Fernando Torres and in which he was also led by Lluis Carreras. The Catalan winger was transferred to Vegalta Sendai in January 2020. His club finished that season in seventeenth position, a place in the relegation zone, although with the modification of the competition due to the pandemic, it was decided to keep the 18 teams in the first category.