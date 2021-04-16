Isaac and Enric star in the first video call date in the history of ‘First dates’

For the first time in five years of broadcast, First dates lived this Thursday its first date by video call in history and it starred Isaac (who went to Cuatro’s restaurant) and Enric, who connected from his home.

The Venezuelan commented in his presentation as soon as he arrived at the program that “My philosophy of life is that I am very free, without ties, without conditions, without labels. Feel and nothing else”.

“I created the website of Raúl Albiol (Villarreal player and former Real Madrid and Naples player), I work with the Beckham family … I have also collaborated with designers or with Joaquín Cortés“, highlighted the creative director.

Carlos Sobera told him about his suitor that “He lives in London, he was scheduled to come, but with the issue of the pandemic and as the matter is in Great Britain, he has not been able to come”.

Isaac and Carlos Sobera, in ‘First dates’. MEDIASET

“The appointment will be by video call”explained the presenter to Isaac’s surprise. “Do you want to have it?”Sobera asked him, and the Venezuelan replied that “of course because I’ve never had a date like thisbut not blindly either. “

“I define myself a little freak, a little alien because I do not feel related to anything that marks the aesthetics or the standards of our society as’ human being‘and I feel more identified as someone who is diverted from this box in which they have put us as human beings, “said the Catalan.

Enric, in ‘First dates’ MEDIASET

After accepting both to have the date in such an original way, the presenter took the tablet and accompanied Isaac to the terrace to have dinner while getting to know the hairdresser a little more.

Both commented on the time they had been in Madrid (Isaac) and London (Enric), their work and their first impression: “It’s not my prototype, but I think we have a pretty similar energy. In the end the prototypes break down and it may be that it attracts me, “said the Catalan.

Isaac, in ‘First dates’ MEDIASET

“I would love to be there with you. You have a bug face … I love it! I like your lips too”, affirmed the Venezuelan. “I imagine your world and it must be quite wicked,” he added.

In the end, with the tablet by his side, Isaac acknowledged that he would have a second date with Enric because “he’s a great guy, we’ve had a mental connection that I want to keep exploring.”

The Catalan, for his part, also wanted to meet again -in person- because “we have connected to other levels with which I think it can be very interesting.”

Isaac and Enric, in ‘First dates’ MEDIASET