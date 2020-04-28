Isaac Alarcón knows the value of your signature with Dallas Cowboys. Before him, only three Mexicans (Efrén Herrera, Rafael Septién and Luis Zendejas, all kickers) had played with the organization in the regular season.

Now he will seek the opportunity to be the first national offensive lineman to play for the team. “I am very happy, it is a dream,” he says in an interview for EL UNIVERSAL Deportes.

“I know what the Cowboys mean to the country, from the fans they have. I still don’t think this is happening. ” Alarcón says that Stephen Jones, vice president of the franchise and the son of Jerry Jones, was the one who broke the news.

It was by phone call. He said that on Monday he could celebrate with his family, but that as of Tuesday they would get in touch to work. “He told me that the meetings will be by video call. Also, for now, I will study the playbook ”, he adds.

For it to come to the nfl, the Monterrey native needed help. It was from his former teammate Máximo González, who in 2019 was at the International Player Parwhay, a program that helps attract talented players for the League, provided they were not born in the United States.

González spoke well of Alarcón to the scouts of the program. These followed up on him. They saw his qualities, invited him to dinner and finally included him in this year’s edition.

“I was two months in the program. I didn’t know what level my game was at, until I took on defensive linemen and beat them. There I realized that my level was good, like that of other Mexicans, “he adds.

The Monterrey native formally played American football from the age of 14. It was tight end, but he was close to stop playing it, when he entered the Tec de Monterrey program. “I felt that the coaches didn’t like me because I was always wrong. It was when coach Jonathan Alderete invited me to be an offensive lineman. I liked it, and I settled soon after, ”he says.

Alarcón – 21 years old, 1.97 meters and 117 kilos – will seek to earn a place on the 53-player roster for the 2020 season with the Cowboys, but he will first have to be on training grounds. “A player from the program I was in made the cut. I can also do it ”, he mentions.

