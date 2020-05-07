Isaac Alarcón, Mexican tackle who signed with the Dallas Cowboys, will be on an equal footing, at least on paper, to seek a place on the 53-player roster at the end of training camps, as he will face players with little or no experience in the NFL, as is your case.

The Monterrey native will fight for a place with La’el Collins, Tyron Smith – both starters last year and the latter called the 2019 Pro Bowl -, and with Mitch Hyatt, Brandon Knight, Terence Steele, Wyatt Miller and Cam Erving, this one as the only one of the five with more than 10 games played in the NFL.

The Cowboys roster seems to have defined its two starting tackles (Collins and Smith) for next season, but not the substitutes of both, a position that the Mexican could fight for, whose physical qualities suggest that he can do it.

It measures 2.03 meters, making it the tallest of its competitors in the position. In addition, he has an unusual agility that gave him his past as a tight end, a position he played in high school and a part of the Major League.

“It also has the advantage that he speaks English perfectly. You will have no trouble understanding the coaches. His other advantage is age, he just turned 21 years old. “He has a chance to stay on the team,” Jonathan Alderete, his coach at Tec de Monterrey, tells EL UNIVERSAL Deportes.

Alarcón’s doubts were in his weight. In October of last year, he weighed 117 kilos, but according to Alderete, he prepared himself in such a way for the International Pathway Program – which would eventually allow him to sign with the Cowboys – that he gained 14 kilos.

“And now that he left the program, he weighs approximately 145,” adds his coach.

If Alderete’s estimate is correct, that would place Alarcón, tied with Pro Bowler Smith, as the heaviest of the tackles the Cowboys will have available on training grounds.

Fortune also played in favor of the Mexican. In free agency, Dallas lost to Cameron Fleming, who had habitually been the backup for Collins and Smith.

That position was vacant and now Alarcón will fight for him.

