Isa Castro shows off her enormous attributes with flirty swimsuits

Isa Castro is the name of the 25-year-old Mexican model who is causing a sensation for her participation in the famous Acapulco Shore reality show, which has just launched its eighth season, where the blonde has promised ‘a lot of fun and degenerates’ inside the house more controversy of MTV.

The one born in Mexico City has the viewers amazed and in their social networks their increase in followers has been manifested, as they usually leave burning photographs showing off their best attributes.

The beautiful blonde began to gain fame after her appearance in Acapulco Shore during the seventh season, causing controversy among the participants, who questioned Issa’s beauty.

The comments of the other women participating in the reality show against Castro ended up generating a large number of disagreements, causing a fight with Diana Chiquete.

However, some time later, Castro assured that his visit to Acapulco Shore had left him a good friendship with Ignacia Michelson.

