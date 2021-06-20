Isa Castro, a member of Acapulco Shore, wears a figure with a tiny swimsuit

The member of Acapulco shore, Isa Castro, is here to stay, Since he came to the reality show Mtv In the past season, the 25-year-old model has been one of the protagonists in the absence of Manelyk González.

Her entry to the program was something peculiar, since she was one of the guests in the seventh season of ‘El Potro’, which is why, quickly, her attitude with the rest of the members caused a good atmosphere.

For this season, Castro it has won the hearts of millions of viewers who do not miss the episodes. The Mexican model spoiled her followers on her social networks with a tiny red swimsuit.

Castro shows off his figure while posing by the pool with sunglasses. The photo has had a great response, garnering hundreds of positive comments.