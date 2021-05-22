Is Zack Snyder’s cinema far-right?

There are people who consider that Zack Snyder’s films are far-right, but now the director himself has wanted to give his opinion on the matter.

Generally the cinema of Zack snyder It is usually quite polarizing, as you either love it or hate it. But there are people who go further and believe that they follow a kind of extreme right agenda to impose their ideas. And the maximum expression of that, could be the adaptation of the book The Fountainhead from Ayn rand published in 1943. Although he has already revealed that he does not quite dare with this story due to the current political climate.

In a recent interview, they asked Zack snyder directly because of his political beliefs and the messages in his movies.

“I vote Democrats! I am a true lover of individual rights ”. Zack Snyder said. “I have always been a great advocate for women’s rights and the right of women to choose, and I have always been surrounded by powerful women. And, of course, I am a great advocate for the rights of all ethnicities and all walks of life. I’d say I’m a pretty liberal guy. “

“I want to make sure everyone is heard and everyone feels included. I don’t have a right-wing political agenda. People see what they want to see. For me, that was certainly not the point. “

He also joked that he wants to make a religious porn movie.

Now that he has apparently left the movies of Dc comics behind and its relationship with Warner Bros it is quite negative, Zack snyder He talked about what he would like to do next.

“That kind of appreciation of the human form is something that really excited me. I’ve always wanted to do a religious movie and a pornographic movie, and I’ve never had the opportunity to do either. Maybe if I could combine the two, or maybe 300 is that movie, in a sense, a bit. Or at least an introduction to what that movie could be. “

What hidden meaning do you think the Zack Snyder films have? Leave us your comments below, we are very interested in your opinion.