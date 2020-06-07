.

Yuri

Yuri has been characterized by having an overwhelming personality, a lot of energy, charisma and contagious joy, and this has been demonstrated in this quarantine where she has been very active through social networks, posting messages and videos that have undoubtedly helped and entertaining those who follow her.

However, the singer has acknowledged that on many occasions this obligatory social confinement at home has not been easy for her, but she stated that at the Tik Tok she has found a way to boost her creativity and authenticity, already having more than a million followers .

The Mexican was sincere and told the program “Ventaneando” that she left the pain aside and forgetting her chronological age, she launched herself to reach another type of public with this application where she can make her own videos, and she has been seen dancing, sweeping , mopping and doing all kinds of activities.

“I am a 50-year-old woman, but I can tell you that I have the mentality of a young woman, because people who have been in this for many years have to get involved in what life is giving you, speaking musically and speaking of technology. To have all that audience, which is not my audience, because I have to get into trends in all aspects, in the wardrobe, in the look, in the way of singing, in music, on social networks, “assured the artist.

Yuri emphasized that you can definitely do all this at the Tik Tok and decided to enter fully when he saw his colleague Erika Buenfil using it.

“I see right now Erika Buenfil who comes out with her bow, who comes out without makeup, now I saw her with the son without a drop of makeup, I applaud him, because that is the way it has to be, the artist we have to give ourselves to see the public and it is more people applaud you when you come out all flowery and without painting, people say wuuaau, how brave the lady “, said the interpreter laughing heartily.

“I think that age is not in the physical, right? I always think that age is in the mind,” stressed the singer and added: “It is true we fifty-something, really it is as more applauded because obviously always the artists who are in their fifties, already mature what we least want is that they see us the other side, the face of the pillow, but now people applaud you ”.

“That is why Erika Buenfil has the success she has because she has let herself be seen as she is, a housewife, mother, that if she is full, if she is not full, that’s the way it is, that’s the way it is in Tik Tok”, Yuri concluded.