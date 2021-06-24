Is your PC compatible with Windows 11? This tool tells you

Windows 11 is official. Microsoft has just presented the new version of its operating system, after weeks of great expectations and a few rumors about its main novelties. But now the announcement is final and we can tell you the most outstanding features of “the next generation of Windows”. Anyway, to be patient because the first version of the OS will not be available from today. Next week it will begin to be made available to those who are part of the Insiders program.

But even though Windows 11 is not yet available for users to install on their computers, yes it is possible to know if our PC is compatible. This requires a small software called “PC Status Check”, which can already be downloaded from this link.

What the software does is check different aspects of the computer and check if it is possible to install Windows 11 on it. In the test we performed on our PC, the utility indicates that it is not possible to use the new operating system, although it does not provide too much detail about the reasons either. Anyway, the interface shows a “More Information” button that leads to a web where further analysis is promised, although at the moment it is not available.

The minimum requirements to install Windows 11 on your computer are:

2-core processor 4 GB RAM 64 GB internal storage Secure BootTPM 2.0

Special attention must be paid to TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot, because they can be the points that generate the most inconvenience when checking compatibility. Anyway, TPM 2.0 is mandatory from 2016 onwards, because otherwise Microsoft did not allow to certify the computers for Windows 10.

Beyond knowing whether or not your computer is compatible with Windows 11, Microsoft’s software also analyzes other aspects. For example, it indicates the update and backup status, the battery and storage capacity, and even analyzes the OS boot time.

If your computer finally doesn’t support the update, you can at least keep the new Windows 11 wallpapers.

Windows 11, the renewal of Microsoft’s operating system

Microsoft has endowed Windows 11 with a new graphical interface that had already been seen in the leak last week. The desktop changes dramatically and the taskbar groups all the icons in the center of the screen. The same goes for the new Start menu, which has also received an aesthetic and functional update.

Widgets are also back, with a dedicated section. In addition, the new version of the OS has been designed to offer an identical experience with both mouse and keyboard and touchscreens.

On the other hand, the Redmond corporation has rebuilt its application store, thus confirming a rumor of several months. Now, the Microsoft Store has a more complete catalog of software and developers are free to use their preferred payment platform, keeping 100% of the revenue. But this is not all, as Windows 11 will also be able to natively run Android apps.

Microsoft’s announcement has also had news related to the gaming field through Xbox, and it is worth noting that the update to the new operating system will be free from Windows 10. You can find out in depth the main news of Windows 11 from here.

