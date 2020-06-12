We spend many hours sailing and we do not know the dangers that lie in wait for us every day

In our daily life, the mobile has become one of the most important elements. We communicate with him, we entertain ourselves and we even study and work, so there we have lots of personal information that we should protect.

Due to the pandemic and the social distancing that we are going through, the mobile has gained even more importance. In many cases, this device is the only relationship with the outside, so it is vitally important to take care of it. And that is why in this article we will show you 3 tools so you can surf safely with your mobile and protect yourself from cybercriminals.

Tool 1: antivirus application

First of all, we will mention a tool that is very well known, but that in general people do not have installed on their mobiles. We talk about antivirus software, programs that are responsible for detect and block any threats trying to enter your device.

You can find many options, free or paid, that will help you improve the protection of your mobile. Although many devices have security barriers, it never hurts to have these types of technologies that will allow you to navigate more calmly, especially if you handle sensitive information on your mobile or you usually download many files.

Tool 2: install a VPN

This is a tool that has gained a lot of popularity lately: VPNs. A Virtual Private Network or VPN is a technology that will allow you further protect your device. VPNs can also hide your online browsing from prying eyes on your phone and also protect you from cyber attacks most common, which are mentioned in this article.

By installing an Android VPN on your mobile, you can encrypt all the information you send and receive, keep your anonymous IP and secure your connection to Internet. Also, this is a very useful tool to protect your information when you use public Wi-Fi networks.

Sure several times you have connected to any open Wi-Fi, without thinking about the security implications this may have. Although it is not recommended to do so, since they are more unstable and insecure networksIf you have a VPN, you can always keep your device safe.

Tool 3: cleaning application

And finally, we will mention the device cleaning applications that are highly recommended by experts. These applications will help you to delete history, cookies, tracking files and browsing data, improving device security. Without this data, it is more difficult for hackers to access your devices.

On the other hand, it is a good idea to delete the files or applications that you do not use to minimize the risks. Experts also recommend keep updates up to date software and applications on your mobile, as this ensures you have the latest version, which generally has the best security barriers.

Start protecting your mobile today

With these recommendations, you can increase security on your mobile and thus keep all your information protected. In these devices we enter a large number of passwords and sensitive information, which should not fall into the wrong hands. To protect your email, messages, photos, videos, online banking and much more, you need to know how guarantee cybersecurity on your mobile.

Along with these simple tools, anyone can improve your online security and thus use the mobile with greater confidence. During this confinement that we are experiencing, computer crimes have increased, as explained in this link, and for this reason, today more than ever, we must take care of our online presence.

