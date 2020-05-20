Census Bureau Report Outlines the Situation of American Households

Adequate lighting, handrails, ramps: just as years ago we prepared our homes to prevent our young children will be injured, Adapting housing to the challenges that come with age is essential as we age.

And yet, thousands of elderly people with physical or mental challenges typical of the elderly face daily obstacles that negatively affect their quality of life, because their homes have not been modified according to their ages.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than one in four people over 65 it falls every year. These falls vary in severity, but can be fatal. More than half of these accidents occur in the bathroom, either in the shower, or in and out of the bathtub.

The total medical cost related to the problems caused by said falls is more than 50,000 million dollars annually. It is estimated that, with the increase in life expectancy, and therefore in the elderly population, this cost will continue to increase in the coming years.

This week’s report from the Census Bureau, “Old houses, new needs. Are US households prepared for the aging population? ” explore the state of US housing in relation to the increase in the elderly population.

As the population’s life expectancy increases, the demographic group of people over 65 years of age also increases. It is estimated that this population will more than double, from the 40.3 million counted in 2010, to around 85.7 million in 2050. By 2030, all Baby Boomers (those born between 1946 and 1964) will be over the age of 65.

This increase, in turn, results in a Greater need to adapt the houses to facilitate their independence, security and comfort. For example, the home of an elderly person in a wheelchair needs wide corridors to move around, handrails and handrails to hold on and special bathtubs.

Others access and security needs of seniors include difficulty handling small objects such as door handles and other handles to open and close doors, windows, and cabinets, particularly among those with arthritis. The Census Bureau report revealed that 413,000 households with people whose mobility depends on their wheelchair did not have enough space to move around in it.

Millions of homes do not have room to move in wheelchairs.

Seniors in numbers

In 2011of 115 million housing units in the country, only 11 million households, or about 10 percent were prepared for the elderly, that is, they had a Stepless entry, a bedroom and bathroom on the first floor and at least one access modification in at least one of the bathrooms.

Among the 28.5 million households with an adult over 65 years of age, 8 million of these, or about 28 percent, reported that one of the adults I had to face daily access difficulties, such as climbing a ladder, washing in the bathtub or using the kitchen.

Of the 4.4 million households with an adult over the age of 85, 2.1 million, or 49 percent, reported that the elderly woman faced access problems at home.

23 percent of households with at least one adult over 65 reported that, although the elderly woman had difficulty walking, there were no bars or handrails in the home. Similarly, 16 percent of households with an adult with difficulty bending or kneeling reported not having a raised toilet to assist them.

Of all the households surveyed, those with the fewest resources and access modifications for the elderly were mostly households of single people, women and the elderly in rented dwellings, and households in poverty levels.

It only takes 10 minutes to answer the Census questionnaire.

What you must remember

These and other demographic population statistics allow local, state, and federal governments plan ahead for community programs and services, from health care, nutrition to education, among others.

Every 10 years, the Census Bureau counts the total population of the country, regardless of age, gender, legal or immigration status. On this count depends the distribution of funds for programs such as school lunches, among hundreds of other resources for the community. The count also depends on the district boundaries and population representation in Washington DC.

Those people who are not counted during the Census of this decade will not be taken into account for the next 10 years.

Participate in the Census it’s easy and it only takes 10 minutes.

The information collected by the Census is confidential and is not shared with other government agencies such as ICE.

For answer the questionnaire, or for more information You can simply visit the site in Spanish: https://2020census.gov/es.html or call the line 844-468-2020

