A group of researchers from the Rovira i Virgili University in Catalonia, Spain, have obtained some interesting findings in the search for a drug that inhibits the ability of SARS-CoV-2 to replicate within cells. According to a publication by Knowridge Science Report, the scientists obtained a list of drugs (both for humans and animals) that could have the desired effect; among them is the popular drug alprazolam, better known as Xanax, an extremely popular treatment to combat anxiety.

What is sought is something that is capable of blocking the virus’s main protease, called Mpro, whose role is crucial in the coronavirus replication process. Two of the medications have shown promising results. Although most people are able to counteract this process with their own immune system, there is a percentage of the affected population that does not.

The researchers analyzed 6,466 different drugs looking for those that were able to inhibit the Mpro protease. According to their results, those that could work as inhibitors are perampanel, carprofen, celecoxib, alprazolam, trovafloxacin, sarafloxacin and ethyl biscumacetate.

In addition to alprazolam, ethyl biscumacetate is striking, because its anticoagulant properties could be useful in the treatment of COVID-19.

However, the most encouraging results focus on carprofen and celecoxib, a drug for animals and one for humans. The research results show that a dose of these two compounds is capable of inhibiting Mpro’s in vitro activity by 11.90 and 3.97 percent, respectively.

