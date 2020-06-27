Shaving pubic hair has become a common thing in many people’s lives, this practice is becoming more popular every day, which raises the question: Will shaving be good or bad? Discover the answer here

June 27, 202012: 32 pm

Today shaving is synonymous with aesthetics and « hygiene », that is why more and more people are joining in this practice, despite the million dollar question, will it be healthy to remove pubic hair?

It is important to mention that shaving does not represent any type of benefit for our health, because very different from popular beliefs this practice is not associated with any disease prevention, however it does help to keep the area free of lice.

Now, does shaving pose any health risk? According to several dermatology specialists, they agree that while removing pubic hairs represents a lower rate of contracting lice, small cuts caused by conventional razors increase the risk of skin infections.

Also, waxing before going to the beach or the pool is one of the worst decisions we can make, since our skin will be more prone to viruses and bacteria, which can cause an abscess.

Due to the aforementioned, some of the recommendations for shaving are; Do it after bathing because in this way the follicles will be soft, do not share the blades, do it in the direction of the hair and use hygiene products without perfumes.