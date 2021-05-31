Is Walmart open on Memorial Day 2021?

Getty Images Walmart

Memorial Day is a time to remember and honor those who have sacrificed their lives in service to the nation. No wonder it’s a federal holiday, and because of that, many stores and businesses across the United States are closed. However, if you are thinking of attending Walmart, the supermarket chain will remain open on Memorial Day this year, Usatoday reported.

Memorial Day 2021 is Monday, May 31

Unlike Thanksgiving and Christmas, most major retailers and supermarkets will be open during the federal holiday, although some will operate shorter hours. The stock market is closed on Mondays as are most pharmacies.

What are the Walmart Memorial Day hours?

Most Walmart in the United States will be open during normal business hours, that is, from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm, on Memorial Day. Of course, before heading to a Walmart location, you should call your local store or check the company’s website just to be sure.

Walmart It is generally open on all holidays except Christmas. Closes early on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and New Years Eve.

Stores Open Memorial Day 2021

Check with your store before heading to one, as hours may vary.

– Academy Sports + Outdoors

– Ace Hardware

– Barnes & Noble

– Bass Pro Shops

– Bed Bath & Beyond

– Belk

– Best Buy

– BJ’s Wholesale Club

– Big Lots

– Burlington

– Cabela’s

– The Container Store

– CVS

– Dick’s Sporting Goods

– Dillard’s

– Dollar General

– Dollar Tree

– Family Dollar

– Five Below

– Hobby Lobby

– Home Depot

– HomeGoods

– Ikea

– JC Penney

– Joann Stores

– Kirkland’s

– Kohl’s

– Lowe’s

– Macy’s

– Marshalls

– Menards

– Michaels

– Nordstrom

– Nordstrom Rack

– Office Depot and OfficeMax

– Old Navy

– Party City

– Ross

– rue21

– Sam’s Club

– Staples

– Target

– TJ Maxx

– Ulta

– Walgreens

– Walmart

Target will also be open from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm on Memorial Day 2021

Remember that national chain restaurants, including Starbucks, McDonald’s, Dunkin ‘, and Chili’s, are open and on-demand services, including Postmates, Grubhub, UberEats, and DoorDash, which will deliver orders on Monday, May 31, for local and national restaurants.

Which stores will be closed on Memorial Day 2021?

– Costco

– Small businesses, including some small boutiques and private companies.

Is Memorial Day a Federal Holiday?

Yes. Memorial Day is the fourth federal and state holiday of the year. It is one of several holidays whose date changes each year in accordance with the Uniform Monday Holiday Law. Others include Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, Columbus Day, Labor Day, and Veterans Day.

