Byte Dance Ltd. is the technology company that developed the famous Tik Tok application in 2016. It consists of uploading 15-second videos, something very similar to what Vine was. Although it was initially designed for young users, mainly centennials, progressively different generations are consuming the platform. In the second half of 2019, only in the United States, the number of adult users doubled. Today it is considered that 9 out of 10 users use the app more than once a day and so far in 2020 it is already ranked among the lowest platforms.

But what has been so interesting in this app? Young people felt free to do their “Lip Sink”, in addition to having the opportunity to generate fun and creative content in a relatively simple format, unlike platforms such as YouTube, whose videos require a much higher level of production even if it is just a teenage girl in her room. This encouraged several brands to consider the platform to invest in advertising in a way that spoke in the same language of this market. Little by little it was being a generator of attractive content for adults, some out of curiosity, others found a different space of fun.

I will open a small parenthesis before continuing with the advertising aspect of the brands in Tik Tok to reflect on how a human being can treat his own person as a brand within the same application. The vast majority of young people share a vision: to become famous through a platform quickly gaining followers. Tik Tok is a space where, from one moment to the next, someone manages to hit the nail on the head, I consider this to be one of the reasons why this application became so famous. I can not deny that there are extremely funny characters who have managed to manage their abilities and that has generated their followers, however, the question is: How far could someone go to get followers? Maybe we could ask Victoria Beckham that question, who on a show with Ellen comments on how she felt used by her son Romeo when he asked her to dance with her a song by the Spice Girls, which shortly after, she published on her mother’s instagram to ask have them follow him. On the other hand, there are several celebrities who, although they have not been deceived, have considered participating in the videos of their children to support them. In this list we can find from Ana Bárbara and her children (who has opted for more responsible management by managing an account where she integrated her own) to Alicia Keys with Egypt Daoud, Courtney Cox with Coco Arquette … Another stream that I found very interesting and I recommend you search (on the Twitter account “The Film Stage” you will find the thread) is the participation of Oscar-winning or nominated filmmakers supporting their children. Here are directors such as Alfonso Cuarón, Nicolas Winding Refn, Judd Apatow, Anurag Kashyap, Harmony Korine …

Gaining followers goes beyond fame. Tik Tok already monetizes people who have several followers, in addition to already having different actions to be able to generate advertising in a different way. I believe that this change in language will force brands to require a very good branding strategy considering generating more enjoyable and fun content. I have talked to several brands, when asked « Are you interested in starting to generate content for Tik Tok? », Their answer was no. So I took the trouble to check which brands have already said yes. My surprise was the variety of products that quickly adapted to this new platform. From Restaurants like « Chipotle » with interesting campaigns, Hotels like « Hilton » and « Palace Resorts », « Red Bull », « Pepsi » … To luxury brands such as « Gucci », « Dolce Gabbana », « Mercedes Benz » and « Lamborghini ».

Tik Tok is being an interesting space because in a strange way, it makes advertising just as interesting. It is a task that, I insist, is not the work of a person, but of a team of creatives. The objective is to be able to demonstrate your brand in the best way, properly communicating to the audience you are looking for, without losing the principles of your company. How to do it, here we share some tips.

The platform offers them four ways to advertise. The first is the « In Feed Ads », basically it works like on Instagram, it consists of having a link to direct you directly to your website. The second is the “Brand Takeovers” that allows you, for a day, to generate images and gifts for users to use. The third and fourth way are the « Hashtags Challenges » and the « Branded Lenses », where you can develop 3D images with your brand for users to use in their videos. Basically, many forms of advertising encourage the collaboration of the same user.

I suggest that you browse the platform, search for your competition and see what it is doing, review the hashtags and generate fun content. Remember that one of the interesting points that the app has is that your videos do not have a date. This allows a publication that you generated 6 months ago to resurface and go viral in the moment you least imagine. If you consider that your brand is not for this platform, I would still insist that you give the app a chance, review it, investigate it and go with your creative team. If there is a possibility of having one more advertising channel for your company, focusing on the new generation, why not consider it? If you have any questions contact me on my social networks @ginaalfeiran

The post Is Tik Tok for my brand? appeared first on Analogik.