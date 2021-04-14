Is Thor’s mane back in ‘Love and Thunder’? This Chris Hemsworth video seems to indicate yes

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ has been anticipating us in recent months a lot of expected returns of characters, such as the deployment of cameos in the Asgardian theater with Matt Damon and company, or the possible return of Jeff Goldblum to the role of Grandmaster. But the franchise will not only bring these actors back, It also seems that we will see Chris Hemsworth again sporting the characteristic long blonde hair of the God of Thunder. The film by Taika Waititi is being carried around with a lot of secrecy, at least that is the intention, but the Internet and social networks have allowed us to filter a multitude of news that the project wanted to keep in reserve.

We have been able to find out now thanks to a new post that Hemsworth himself has published on Instagram. The actor uploaded a video where he was seen hanging out with his son playing boxing. But what the fans noticed above all was his hair, which refers to the original Thor and that we have not seen since he abandoned it in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. The sign that he will wear it again in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is practically clear, since the actor has been immersed in the filming of the film from Australia since January.

Also, it would fit perfectly with the character’s timeline within the MCU. The last time we saw Thor was in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, where he presented a very changed character after Thanos’ snap; so much was his neglect that, apart from being fat, he was already letting his hair grow back, although he did not present it in his best clothes. From the physique it has already been clear that he has returned to being the same as before and regarding his hair, it seems that three-quarters of the same. So we could start saying goodbye to the version of the Hemsworth character that appeared in the third installment of Thor and in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’.

Will it match the success of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’?

Chris Hemsworth’s relationship with Thor started back in 2011 and since then there have been four solo films he has made, in addition to his appearances in the four installments of ‘The Avengers’ in which he has always been a key character. The particular franchise of his superhero has already generated a total of 1.94 billion dollars in the Marvel coffers at the world box office, with ‘Ragnarok’ being the most successful of all. Waititi relaunched the saga after the cold reception that ‘The Dark World’ had and managed to raise 850 million dollars by itself. The bar is therefore very high and at least matching it is the goal that Waititi, Hemsworth and company have ahead.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will hit theaters on May 6, 2022.