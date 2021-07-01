Is this the worst customization of a Lamborghini? Kim Kardashian signing

Enlarge

ACD June 29, 2021

Celebrity Kim Kardashian surprises us with this customization of her Lamborghini Urus, are we facing the worst in history?

Celebrities, in order to achieve unique vehicles, like to customize their cars to inconceivable levels that they even border on the ridiculous. And it is that the border between something of good taste and something that is not is sometimes very blurred.

This is the case of Kim Kardashian, the American “celebrity”, who must be recognized that his hand has gone. Just a few days ago, the eldest of the Kardashian clan presented a Lamborghini Urus covered in white fur on Instagram.

As you can see in the pictures, this Lamborghini Urus is completely wrapped in pristine white skin-like material. Not only the exteriors, but also the interiors have been wrapped in the soft fabric, including the steering wheel, the seats and a large part of the cabin. Even the alloy wheels on Kim Kardashian’s Lamborghini are covered in leather fabric.

Everything to promote one of your brands

2 photos Kim Kardashian, with her custom Lamborghini Urus

With this new fabric on her Urus, Kim Kardashian is promoting its Skims brand, which was launched a few weeks ago and is responsible for selling clothing that shapes the figure. And how could it be otherwise, the famous herself wears a suit made of a similar fabric in the photographs.

The most curious thing about the matter is that if other customizations of Lamborghini’s high-performance SUV have chosen to extract and enhance the sportiness and performance of the Urus, Kardashian’s “customization” touches him.

What if you join a Lamborghini Urus and rapper Kanye West?

Recall that the Lamborghini Urus is the first and only super SUV of the Italian manufacturer that has a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine that delivers a power and torque of 650 hp and 850 Nm, respectively. With these figures, the Urus can accelerate from standstill to 100 km / h in about 3 seconds and has a top speed of over 300 km / h.

Social media users have been quick to make fun of Kardashian’s vehicle, even likening it to the “Two Dumb Dumbs” dog-shaped truck.