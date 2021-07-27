Is this the relationship between Livia Brito and the cast of La Desalmada? | Instagram

The production of “The soulless“It is one of those that was placed with great success on the small screen after its premiere on July 5, however, Livia Brito, seems to struggle to adapt to living with her companions.

The Cuban actress, Livia Brito, heads some of the main news, particularly since her participation in the telenovela produced by José Alberto became known “El Güero “Castro.

The melodrama that today stars alongside Jose Ron, also made up of a large cast of prominent acting figures, today it is in one of the most watched programs by almost 4 million viewers, said Martha Figueroa through the program “Excuse me“.

However, certain rumors that circulate say that outside of the recordings, Livia brito, has a minimum coexistence with his companions, according to what he shared with Juan José Origel, in said broadcast

According to what the journalist investigated, Livia Brito Pestana would have a hard time connecting with her soap opera companions:

Hey, all the actors get along very well … the only one who sometimes does not live together so much because she is the protagonist, who suddenly like yes, Livia Brito is with them and they upload tik toks and dance and laugh, she began to tell.

So according to the communicator, it could seem that they put together a great team and that they are always laughing or living together, but apparently, it is a few moments.

While the colleague from Monterrey was addressing the details, she was immediately interrupted by “Pepillo Origel” who commented.

I don’t think they care so much if you live with them or not.

Then, Figueroa denied it, assuring that everything seemed to indicate the opposite and that “they did care” since they comment that he has not integrated in the best way with all his teammates.

No, I think so, then (they are) “hee hee, jojo” and then (she) goes apart, as she is not as integrated as the rest of the cast who are all in a ball, she commented.

The remembered protagonist “La Piloto” and “Médicos: Línea de Vida”, has shared some publications on Instagram and Tik Tok in which she would try to demonstrate the excellent coexistence among the entire cast.

Now, the hosts of the entertainment program have ensured that the supposed reality is far from being what really happens when the cameras and cell phones are turned off.

It should be remembered that for many people in the public the scandal that the native of “Havana, Cuba” carried out on the beaches of Quintana Roo with the photographer, Ernesto Zepeda, has not remained in the past.

Even many would show their disagreement that the remembered interpreter of “La Piloto” has been worthy of the star character of the telenovela, after she expressed her rejection of Mexicans. A “mistake” that would put an abrupt brake on his career and be a constant target of strong attacks.

Although many users on social networks, they would assure, would not see the telenovela, this has managed to place itself with good rating levels, opinions in which they attribute this success to the great cast that makes up the production and not so much to the collaboration of the also “youtuber”.

Great figures such as Marlene Favela, Marjorie de Sousa, Sergio Basáñez, Cecilia Galliano, Raúl Araiza, Kimberly Dos Ramos, Laura Carmine, Alberto Estrella, Verónica Jaspeado, Julio Vallado, Eduardo Santamarina, Francisco Gattorno, Gonzalo García Vivanco, Ana Martín, Azela Robinson ; Among others, they participate in the melodrama that arrives every night from 9:30 pm on Las Estrellas.