Is this the perfect time to buy Ethereum? Senior analyst weighs

The market has been hit by bears, but Ethereum (ETH) has managed to maintain the sideways movement on the 24-hour chart. Trading at $ 2,404.36, ETH moved towards a new all-time high before the crash. Investors looking for a good entry to a long position could benefit from the current decline.

ETH resumes bullish momentum on the daily chart. Source: ETHUSD Tradingview

Analyst Ben Lilly has been keeping a close eye on the ETH / USD trading pair. Predicting the recent bullish price action, the analyst claimed greater volatility for the pair as it approached a low point on its gamma curve.

Used as a metric to measure how fast an asset’s price can change relative to each one-point rise, the gamma in this trading pair also hinted at “more explosive” price action to the upside and greater volatility towards the end. of week. as Ben Lily said:

(…) Back to the negative maximum range, around $ 1.5 million for every $ 10 movements. (Volatility) remains high until the weekly close tomorrow.

Source: Ben Lilly

At the time of writing this article, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) is sinking in the lower and upper time frames. On the other hand, ETH has key support at the aforementioned levels. This price action coincides with a drop in Bitcoin’s dominance to similar levels not seen since the 2017 bull market.

During this period, “altcoins turned bananas,” as the analyst stated by sharing the chart below that shows two times when the price of ETH has exceeded “expectations.” Ben Lilly added:

The highest initial breakout resulted in returns of almost 800%, while the second, more than 400%. These types of “effects” are what I consider breaking the norm (…). And for now I see the potential for an alternate season beginning to take shape.

Source: Ben Lilly

Ethereum’s most bullish factor

Two additional events could act as catalysts for the price of ETH. As the analyst said in a previous analysis, at the end of April the investment firm Grayscale will begin acquiring assets for its product.

At first, this could have favored the price of Bitcoin, as Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) accounted for much of the demand for this cryptocurrency in recent months. The situation now could be different, as Ben Lilly said:

One thing I would like to add is that the capital flow from the GBTC effect may not come back in. But nter ETHE or the other trusts. The other Trusts have less circulating supply and creating premiums on those vehicles requires less capital. Grayscale Effect 2.0 – Altcoin Version?

However, ETH’s biggest price catalyst could be implemented with Hard Fork London and EIP-1559. This update, to be rolled out in July, will change Ethereum’s pricing model and make ETH an asset under deflationary pressure and a continuously shrinking supply. Ethhub.eth co-founder Anthony Sassano explained it as follows: