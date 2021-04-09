Is this the logo of the Renault 4 of the 21st century?

For some reason, this leak had gone unnoticed. Fortunately, we have caught in time this interesting preview of what is to come at Renault. In addition to launching a brilliant Renault 5 with a neo-retro look and 100% electric propulsion, all the rumors suggest that the French brand will re-launch a Renault 4. The return of one of the most beloved cars in automotive history is not official at the moment, but the logo that we show you has been officially registered by the French brand itself.

The image that presides over the article has been registered by the European Patent Office, and although it is not indicative that the Renault 4 will be launched – car brands commonly register possible names and variants of their names, in anticipation of possible or hypothetical launches – is a step in the right direction. The logo is very similar to the Renault 5, visible only on the rear of the prototype and backlit in red. The number four is present, stylized, between the contours of the classic rhombus.

Renault will launch 10 electric cars until 2025. The Renault 4 could be one of them.

This logo indicates that Renault could imminently present a prototype of a new Renault 4. All sources suggest that this vehicle will be presented throughout the year, and will become the twin brother of the Renault 5. While the Renault 5 will be an urban electric with sporty touches and chic touches, The Renault 4 will have a somewhat more affordable profile, and quite possibly it will boast of a crossover body. A wise nod, as the original Renault 4 had better off-road capabilities than many current SUVs.

In another nod to the past of the Renault “four cans”, the German magazine auto, motor und sport points out that it could be offered in commercial bodywork. A clear nod to the classic Renault 4F vans. Both versions would be built on the CMF-B EV platform, the electrified version of Renault’s smaller modular platform. According to the French medium L’Argus, the Renault 4 of the 21st century could be called Renault 4Ever – although it could also be the name of the project – and it would not necessarily be aesthetically inspired by the four cans.

The Renault 4 could be manufactured in Spain, a new nod to the past FASA of the “four cans”.

With the classic yes I would share a spartan philosophy, functional and affordable, in addition to certain capacities to circulate through unpaved areas. To keep costs at bay and achieve a price target of less than € 20,000, it could be the first electric Renault to use a new LFP battery – lithium iron phosphates, in addition to other cost saving solutions. It will not be launched on the market before the year 2025. Before, the Renault 5 will hit the market, with a target price of between 20,000 and 25,000 euros before state aid.

