Faced with the recent coronavirus pandemic, a southern European country has gained international prominence for its good performance: Portugal, the dream destination of so many Brazilians. Having seen the situation in neighboring Spain and so affected Italy, the country quickly learned its lesson and took steps to prevent history from repeating itself on national soil.

The state of alert came into force on March 13, even before the first death by COVID-19 happened and with just over 100 cases of the disease accounted for. On March 19, with only one registered death, Portugal entered a state of emergency and the first restrictions were imposed on the population. The adhesion of the Portuguese should be highlighted: mostly disciplined, citizens started their quarantines even before it was requested by the government and remain so even today, cautious even during a period of lack of definition.

With this, Portugal achieved what seemed impossible: it avoided the collapse of its health system, flattened the contamination curve and, on May 4, just a month and a half after the declaration of the state of emergency, it began to return to productive activities sectors that had been suspended. The “Portuguese miracle”, as mentioned in the international press, followed for the first week of opening, when the daily transmission of the disease showed numbers below 1%.

The Portuguese government’s plan to return to activities ends only on June 1, when all types of trade and services will be open to the public, even if masks and restrictions on the capacity of each closed space are mandatory. Until then, the government’s recommendation is clear: respect hygiene rules so that there is no need to step back into quarantine.

The readiness to act in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, however, did not protect Portugal from the economic crisis. According to the European Commission’s forecast for the country, the Portuguese GDP should drop by 6.8% in 2020, an impressive number for a nation that was exceeding its growth expectations year after year. This value is mainly explained by the reduction in revenues from the tourism and services sector, which are strong drivers of the Portuguese economy.

Even so, Portugal stands out in relation to the euro zone, which should suffer an impact estimated at 7.7% in GDP loss for this year. And if the fall is rapid, the resumption is also – the Brussels projections predict that already in 2021, 5.8% of the Portuguese GDP has recovered from the coronacrise. Due to its affordable cost, the tendency is for Portuguese tourism to recover quickly, with the help of visitors from all over Europe.

For Brazilians who were already thinking about immigrating, Portuguese conduct during the pandemic served as an incentive and a sign that this is the time to go after the dream. In search of tranquility, immigrants from Brazil already number more than 150 thousand residents in the country, a number that is constantly increasing. In Lusitanian lands, they find the low cost of living, with the security of the third most peaceful territory in the world.

Another factor that adds up to this equation is the negative estimates for the future in his homeland: according to studies by the Getúlio Vargas Foundation, Brazil must face the highest unemployment rate in the last 25 years, with forecasts that exceed 18% in 2020.

And for those who decide to cross the ocean, Portugal is really with open arms. As a policy to rejuvenate its economically active population, the country increasingly encourages the immigration of Brazilians who have good qualifications, whether to study, work or undertake.

To get this dream off the ground, students can use their ENEM grades or request a transfer from their Brazilian universities to study in the old continent. For those who intend to work in the country, the highly qualified worker visa allows Portuguese companies to import talents from Brazil.

And these are not the only options for crossing the Atlantic! There are also entrepreneur visas, which allow professionals to open their companies in Portugal or work autonomously in the country. For those who have capital available to invest, Golden Visa is given to those who create jobs, buy real estate or stimulate Portuguese business. As well as income holders in Brazil and retirees, who through proof of income, are able to acquire a residence visa for Portugal. And, finally, all Portuguese descendants who fit the parameters to obtain Portuguese Citizenship. There are plenty of options and reasons to switch from Brazil to Portugal, and this may be the ideal time.

