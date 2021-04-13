Is this the best cheap smartwatch of the moment?

OnePlus has presented its first smartwatch in society. The OnePlus Watch is presented as an affordable alternative within the ecosystem of smart watches for Android that brings to the table some of the hallmarks of OnePlus

Sobriety is perhaps the word that best describes the OnePlus Watch. It is not a smartwatch that stands out for nothing in particular. It also has no relevant buts, and if we take into account the price for which it reaches the market, we can say that, after testing it, the OnePlus watch is one of the strongest proposals on the market.

OnePlus Watch offers a pretty good balance in terms of design and functionality. Although it is a fairly large watch, it also boasts a fairly discreet design. For those with a small wrist, the watch seems like something big on it. And although the official weight is 76g with the strap on, it feels somewhat heavy. At least heavier than other similar watches.

OnePlus Watch: technical specifications

Screen1.39 ″ AMOLED 454X454 and 326ppMaterials316L Stainless SteelSize46.4 × 46.4mm × 10.9mmWeight45g （without strap）

76g （with strap）SensorsAccelerometer

Gyroscope

Geomagnetic sensor

Optical heart rate and blood oxygen sensor

Ambient light sensor

Air pressure sensor

Capacitive sensorLocationGPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeidouConnectivityBT5.0, BLE / BR / EDRDrums 402 mAh, up to 14 days for typical use.Endurance5ATM, IP68Memory4GBUsage environmentTemperature: 0 ℃ ~ 35 ℃

Humidity: 35% ~ 85%Usage requirementsAndroid 6.0 and above

Not compatible with iOS

Big, walk or not walk

This is a problem in some situations. For example, the size of the case together with the weight make it a somewhat uncomfortable watch to wear at night if we want to monitor sleep. Perhaps the circular design by which many Android manufacturers have bet not the most successful to wear while we sleep, or at least that is our feeling.

Outside of these situations, the design looks great. OnePlus Watch bet on a polished black shine which makes it very beautiful, although it is also a magnet for footprints. The truth is that the design of the watch is quite well integrated, and while the screen is off and does not shine in direct light, the different elements of the watch form a fairly compact whole.

Logically, the protagonist of this polished steel case is the screen. The OnePlus Watch mount a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen and a resolution of 454 × 454 at 326 PPI. The screen looks pretty good, and even much better than many alternatives twice the price. However, it suffers from the same problem as most mid-range smartwatches: the brightness is somewhat poor, and there are some situations in broad daylight where it is difficult to see the content.

This is a common problem for many smartwatches, and something to keep in mind if it is going to be used a lot in very bright outdoor areas. Our advice is to disable automatic brightness, that although the autonomy decreases, it will be more functional outdoors.

Good design, few customization options

Although the screen is the protagonist of the watch, the box also includes two functional physical buttons. Both on the right side of the clock: one provides direct access to workouts and the other displays the list of applications. The latter, the upper one, also works as a function button to perform different actions in certain apps such as pausing workouts.

Beyond that, all other actions will be done through the screen. The design is typical of OnePlus, and very simple: a customizable screen with spheres, a notification center, another control for access to certain settings and a list of preloaded apps. Keep in mind that the OnePlus Watch does not use Android Wear, it is OnePlus’s own OS that does not allow the loading (for now) of external apps.

Access to the control center and access to notifications is done by sliding from the upper and lower edges respectively. And the list of applications is accessed by pressing the button. There are some pre-designed dials that allow quick access to some applications. The customization of these is very limited, with a total of 13 shortcuts that we can place. In some spheres they are dynamic and show information that is being updated, in others they are just icons.

The spheres available are what they are. At the moment no more can be added to those that are available. And the same goes for apps. The OnePlus Watch includes 19 apps, all related to measuring physical activity or time, in addition to the classic flashlight, weather conditions or control of the company’s TVs. At the moment, yes, no productivity or information apps. Perhaps with time and successive updates the company will incorporate more apps.

Activity and health monitoring: fundamental pillar of the OnePlus Watch

This makes the watch itself quite limited, and it is certainly out for anyone looking for more than physical activity, music control or notifications. Instead it makes it perfect for those looking for something simple, functional and focused on health monitoring.

The watch measures heart rate, workouts, daily activity, blood oxygen, sleep, and stress levels. It also includes an app to breathe, a barometer and a compass to enter it outdoors, for example. All data can be viewed from the watch or in the OnePlus Health app, available only for Android:

All measurements are basic, but sufficient for most users. Those looking for something more in-depth, like what is offered by specialized Garmin alternatives or the advanced health features of the Apple Watch, with detailed statistics and advanced data, the OnePlus may not be your best choice. On the other hand, for someone who just wants a watch to measure activity, have more information about their workouts or enter the world, it is a round alternative.

Perhaps the most detailed statistic is that of sleep, which is quite accurate. And compared to other alternatives on the market quite good. It even shows the phases of sleep (although this is really useless), but in general it is quite accurate. The same in measuring training. Compared their metrics with the Apple Watch are quite similar in almost all points, cwith small variations of a few meters in the count of steps or distance traveled.

Little more to add in this regard. I know they miss knowing other details, like HRV measurements to calculate readiness to train, but overall it is quite solvent.

Outstanding autonomy

The most important aspect of the OnePlus Watch is its autonomy, 5 days of use with several workouts in between and sleep measurement have only decreased its battery by 45%, so the figure of a full week that OnePlus promises is quite correct with intensive use. Maybe for someone who does not train and has automatic brightness activated, the 14 days of its specifications are fulfilled in excess.

OnePlus Watch: is it worth it?

Generally speaking, the OnePlus Watch is a pretty complete watch. Basic in all its aspects (except in the polished steel design) yes, but it fulfills in everything that it promulgates. Perhaps greater customization, or a system to load apps are weightless for some users. The size of the box and the weight will also put many users away looking for something more discreet or not used to large watches.

Even with all these buts, the OnePlus Watch is the most reliable alternative and one of the best options within the Android ecosystem for the mid-range. And considering that will hit the market for € 159, little more can be asked of a polished stainless steel smartwatch, with outstanding autonomy and a list of basic but sufficient functions.

