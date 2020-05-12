Although Warner Bros’s initial plan was to remove most of Zack Snyder’s films from the DCEU continuity and thereby also remove some actors from their universe, the studio is reconsidering its decision, so ‘Man of Steel’ is likely to get its long-awaited sequel And an image of Henry Cavill in the black Superman suit has already started circulating.

Because in the comics the Superman black suit is used by the character when he is in recovery, fans expected the man of steel to wear it in ‘Justice League’, since in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ he lost his life, however, this was not the case.

However, Snyder revealed that in his version of the movie, Superman does wear the suit, reason why the expectations of the fans have grown around this film, which is rumored could reach the streaming platform HBO Max, but while this happens, an artist has been commissioned to make a design that shows Cavill with the popular black suit.

Based on the art of the game, ‘Infinite Crisis’, the artist, spdrmnkyxxiii made two designs of Henry Cavill’s Superman, one showing him shaved and the other with a beard, both images show Superman locked in the fortress of solitude as he recovers. Yesterday there were rumors that WB was finally moving forward with a Man of Steel sequel. I just want my boy Henry Cavill in the cape again, “said the artist.

So ‘Man of Steel 2′ could still be within Warner Bros’ plans, so we could finally see the black Superman in the DCEU, however, first we will have to wait to see what will happen when the ‘Flash’ movie hits theaters, as it is said, it will be in charge of giving it a small reboot to this universe.

For now we already knew the appearance of Henry Cavill in the black suit of Superman And maybe we’ll get a better look when the Justice League Snyder Cut is finally released, so let’s cross our fingers for Warner Bros to decide to continue the Cavill character and have a new installment of ‘Man of Steel’.