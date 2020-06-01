Every morning Patrick Bateman religiously undertakes the same routine. It all starts with a table of a thousand abs that runs without batting an eye. Over the eyes, an ice mask to decongest dark circles and bags. Next, a meticulous ceremony under the shower in which each gesture seeks to keep the youth unchanged on your face. “I believe in taking care of myself,” proclaims Bateman during the step-by-step narration.

This is how Patrick Bateman faces his beauty routine in ‘American Psycho’.

The protagonist of the novel American Psycho (1991) reveals the fullness of her beauty in a unpublished story of male enjoyment to achieve it. Exfoliators, herb masks, eye contour gels … crowd the dressing table of this young yuppie from American Gardens, in the anteroom of that later metrosexual term. Among the shelves saturated with creams and lotions, an object shines above all: the glass bottle and the ocher drops of Pour Homme de Yves Saint Laurent. Chance? Nothing is in Bateman’s millimeter life.

Three decades later and leaving aside that dark secret that the novel’s label already augurs, this summer we vindicate that delight that the character of Bret Easton Ellis experiences at the beginning of the day. And we do it hand in hand with L’Homme de Yves Saint Laurent, a line of iconic perfumes for the new masculinity since its creation in 2006. The enigmatic fragrance created by perfumers Anne Flipo, Pierre Wargnye and Dominique Ropion symbolizes that perfect balance between masculinity and refinement, between the indomitable and the delicate, ending Obsolete contradictions that we live in the present.

For this 2020, the French house has devised an explosive formula of olfactory ingredients in the version L’Homme Le Parfum. In this modern potion it dilutes the freshness of the Primofiori lemon with the refinement of cardamom and ozone. In between, the magnetism of basil and violet leaves merge with the acidity of the geranium. And as a background, the seductive and ultra-masculine touch of cedar wood, vetiver, cashmere and ambroxane.

An aromatic bomb with which to stop in your tracks and delight in each of its notes. When the sun goes down, the mystery also emerges on our skin when pressing a few drops of La Nuit de L’Homme Le Parfum by Yves Saint Laurent. More intense and enveloping, oriental notes like patchouli and the sweetness of star anise flow through it, making it irresistible to all senses.

Like its predecessor in the Bateman era, we are sorry to say that L’Homme scents are not suitable for all audiences. The man who exemplifies his aromas is a faithful reflection of his bottle, sculpted in robust glass and different colors. The refined hexagonal stopper, recognizable throughout the L’Homme range, crowns this intense juice that evokes the powerful message of its wearer. Charismatic, bold and elegant. One of those guys who they leave their presence latent a few seconds after leaving.

That gesture of a contemporary man who enjoys a beauty routine unhurried and prolonged at all times, like spraying himself every morning with his favorite fragrance. It is almost a ritual. Spread a few drops on the strategic points of the skin. Close your eyes and let the perfume calm down in every pore. It is the scent of success. That of a glorious day.

