Is there an opportunity in the ‘telecos’? Vodafone offers a potential of 31%

The price offered is 11.17 euros, representing a premium of 16.47% compared to the close of Friday and 26.8% compared to the average price of the last 6 months. It is also above the average market consensus target price of € 10.2 per share.

Three of the main Euskaltel shareholders, whose stakes total 52.32% of the capital, have signed irrevocable commitments to accept the offer. These are the British fund Zegona Communications (21.438%), Kutxabank (19.882%) and Corporación Financiera Alba (11.0%). This operation would create the fourth operator in Spain with 14 million lines and revenues of 2,700 million.

Beyond the data of the operation, How is the rest of the sector in Europe priced? Are there opportunities in the actions of the European ‘telecos’? If you review the data of the large companies of the Old Continent such as Telefónica, the British Vodafone, the French Orange, the German Deutsche Telekom, Telecom Italia, the Dutch KPN and the Portuguese NOS, the first thing you see is that analysts see potential in In the sector, shares recover part of those lost in 2020 with increases so far this year of between 8% and 21% and have, in general, the approval of these experts.

NOS, Koninklijke KPN and Telefónica are the only companies that do not have a general recommendation to buy, although both offer potential from their current prices on the stock market. In the case of the Portuguese one, 8% in the Lisbon PSI has risen so far this year and the consensus of Reuters analysts places its target price at 3.72 euros, which offers a potential revaluation of 18, 5%. In the case of Telefónica, it rises 19.8% in 2021 and still has a potential of 19% to 4.6 euros per share, where analysts place its average target price.

The Dutch is, perhaps, the ‘ugly duckling’ among the large European operators, since analysts only give it a potential upside in the stock market of 1.8% to 2.96 euros per share. It has 12 buy recommendations, nine to keep and two to sell. So far this year it has risen 17% on the Euronext in Amsterdam.

Vodafone is the ‘telecom’ that offers the largest bullish route at the moment, according to the consensus of Reuters analysts, with 31.4% to 173.48 pence of pounds sterling (1.64 pounds, 1.93 euros) . The British ‘telecom’ has risen 10% on the London FTSE 100 since the beginning of the year and has a buy recommendation thanks to the fact that 21 firms and investment banks are betting on buying its shares, only one to hold and two to sell.

Orange offers a potential of 24.1% to 13.08 euros, although in recent months analysts have lowered its valuation as it ended the year with an average target price of 13.48 euros. It has 19 buying tips, eight to keep and only one to sell.

Telecom Italia is the telephony and Internet operator in Western Europe that has appreciated the most this year on the stock market with 21%, it has a possible upward path of 17.65% to 0.54 euros and a buy recommendation. Deutsche Telekom, for its part, does not have any recommendation to sell and they see a possible upward path of 17% to 19.7 euros per share. So far this year it is up 13% on a German Dax 30 at all-time highs.