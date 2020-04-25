A little over a week ago, Apple introduced its new iPhone SE, a small device of just 4.7 inches but with an interior that many other phones would want, and that is that the new member of the Cupertino family has nothing more and nothing less than with the A13 processor – the same as the iPhone 11 Pro – and it only costs $ 399.

In other words, for the same that it costs a mid-high range phone in Android we get a top of the range Apple. Obviously there are cuts, but at least in terms of power this iPhone SE has no rivals in its same price range. All this without forgetting that thanks to this processor, the small Apple will have many more years of support and updates than other much more expensive Android terminals. We wonder, is there something similar in Android?

Hopefully an iPhone SE for Android

The truth is that the launch of the new iPhone SE could not come at a better time. While brands like Xiaomi or OnePlus that have always been characterized by launching quite interesting smartphones at very contained prices have announced 1,000 smartphones, the Cupertino company that had always been characterized by exorbitant prices, Launches a Smartphone with a High-end Processor for just $ 399.

Its main goodness, beyond a processor and performance at the height of any high-end, lies in its compact size and that is that as we have previously said, It has a 4.7-inch screen. A size forgotten by the main manufacturers of Android brands that have focused in recent years on making increasingly larger screens and phones.

That is, ultimately we find that the iPhone SE is a compact, powerful and relatively cheap terminal that will also receive updates over approximately five years. Is there something similar between the Android catalog?

The main advantage of Android has always been its freedom to choose a device. There are hundreds of smartphones of different brands, each with its unique appearance, unique hardware and different price. It is true that for the 489 euros that the iPhone SE costs we have at our disposal a wide range of possibilities, incredible high ranges from previous years that as of 2020 are still a great option. Now none like the iPhone SE.

None of them is small in size as Android brands abandoned this market segment years ago, without forgetting that some of them may stop receiving updates soon as the firm will focus on its new top of the range. Even if the future Google Pixel 4a could be a competitor to the SE in terms of price, it would be lower in terms of processor.

In short, it seems that there is no iPhone SE for Android. A compact terminal of around 5 inches, with a latest generation processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 855) and priced at about $ 400. It is surely a niche market but certainly a market segment that has just come to life thanks to the new iPhone SE and from which Android has nothing to scratch. Because let’s be honest, this device is going to sell to thousands and is that the words iPhone and cheap had never gone together.

