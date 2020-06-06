Let’s get straight to the point to start: Is there a tracking app for the Google update for COVID-19? No. Are Google and Apple spying on you through your mobile as that WhatsApp message says that it has been forwarded to you? NO: This is a new hoax that takes advantage of the APIs for monitoring the Coronavirus that both companies have released.

The fake WhatsApp message

First let’s see what is true in the message: Google and Apple last week launched their joint coronavirus contact notification API via Bluetooth. This is a tool compatible with both systems that can be used by applications developed by healthcare institutions around the world, in order to track the progress of COVID-19. In fact, if you have a iPhone with iOS 13.5 or a mobile with the latest version of Android 10, do this:

– Open the mobile settings –gear icon

– Search for the Google section and go into your settings

– What comes out? A new section called ‘Exposure Notifications to COVID-19 ’

Does this support the WhatsApp message theory? It seems that Google has installed something strange on your mobile without your having allowed it. That is the proof that the fake WhatsApp message tries to use, but in reality it is not. It is not an app, it is a compatibility for work the applications developed by the health authorities with their APIs.

In fact, the features introduced by iOS and Android they can only be used by official applications that the user downloads voluntarily, and it is also disabled by default. Google reports that virus exposure notifications are not enabled, and recommends opening an available application instead.

There are no apps in Spain like that at the moment

In Spain, these APIs have no use right now, because the Ministry of Health, who has the competence in the field of official applications on COVID-19, You haven’t created anything yet. So far only Switzerland has used the Google and Apple APIs for an official app.

In fact, the Government of Spain along with that of 4 other European countries praised the advantages that these tracking applications bringThey can “limit the spread of the disease and break the chains of transmission by speeding up the notification process.” But in turn they took the opportunity to do some criticism.

And it is that “imposing technical standards represents a false step and a missed opportunity to extend collaboration between governments and the private sector […] The technical and ethical discussions on contact tracing are presenting challenges related to how Europe defines its relations with global digital actors. “Therefore, these countries expect private companies to take into account the well-being of States and that design your tools so that they can be evaluated by the rulers.

Tracking Google and Apple contacts

Both Google and Apple wanted to help governments and health agencies reduce the spread of the virus, so they announced in early April the creation of a system to track the spread of the Coronavirus. A system that allows users to share data through BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) transmissions and official apps from public health organizations like the WHO. And always “fully respecting the privacy and security of users.”

Keep in mind that this is share data from your mobile, to form a network and see if the smartphone of such person who is not contaminated by Coronavirus has been near the mobile of this other person who did report that he was infected. Although for whoever is wondering, the system does not track the user’s physical geolocation -as if you would use GPS data for example.

Basically it’s about tracking the signal mobiles near yours at 5 minute intervals, and store these connections in a database. If you become infected, the system can tell the app you use from Google and Apple – or another application from a public health body that uses the created system – that you are infected. And that same app can notify other people who also have the application installed, are sharing data, and have crossed paths with you before, that you have the COVID-19.