Is there a sanction for not attending your work as a polling station official?

The National Electoral Institute (INE) designates citizens in each electoral process as poll workers.

It is in the Political Constitution that governs us, one of the obligations of citizens is to play a role in the electoral process if required, but, Is there a penalty for not doing it?

Once the people have been chosen, they must join a training process, which in 2021, due to the covid epidemic, was done remotely.

However, although the importance of participating in the process is emphasized, there is no sanction, fine or punishment whatsoever for not participating in the elections as an official. It is a completely voluntary choice.

What about my place?

For logistics, each square requires 18 people to help and participate in the electoral process at the polls. If one or some refuse to participate in it, the INE must look for their replacements.

The opportunity to participate in the democratic process is of vital importance, since it involves those elected in ensuring that the citizens’ vote is respected.