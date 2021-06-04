Is there a riot in the Seleçao to avoid playing the Copa América?

06/04/2021 at 3:39 AM CEST

Mess in sight. There is an internal current among Brazilian internationals who would be against participating in the Copa América, which will be held in your country from next day 13.

The one who raised the hare was Radio Gaúcha, from Porto Alegre, which stated, without specifying names, that soccer players who act in Europe would be very concerned about the situation of the pandemic in their country and that they do not look favorably on participation in the tournament. They would have exposed their position internally, after the last training of the Seleçao before the match against Ecuador, valid for the Qatar 2022 qualification.

And to all this, the virtual press conference prior to the game that takes place this Friday at the Beira-Rio stadium in Porto Alegre, was incomprehensibly delayed for two hours. The presence of Casemiro, who will act as captain, and the coach Tite, but only the gaucho technician ended up appearing.

TITE UNDERSTANDS EVERYTHING

Without wanting to go into details it was Tite who confirmed that there was a conversation at the highest level between the internationals, the coaching staff and the president of the CBF, Rogerio caboclo, who is absolutely aligned with the far-right president, Jair bolsonaro.

“We have a very clear opinion and we were loyal, in a chronological sequence Juninho (he is the coordinator of selections) and I outsource to the president of the CBF what is our opinion. Afterwards, we asked the players to focus only on the match against Ecuador. They then requested a direct conversation with the president. It was a very clear, direct conversation. From there, the position of the players was also very clear. “, exposed Tite, in a transcendent way, and indicated that when the matches against Ecuador and Paraguay are over, he will publicly expose his opinion on the matter.

In a very tense appearance, the coach also assured that Casemiro had asked not to attend the press conference, which would be held virtually. Since it was formalized that Brazil would host the Copa América, instead of Argentina, all the press conferences that were scheduled with the players who were concentrated in the Comary Farm were suspended.

BAD INTERNAL ENVIRONMENT IN LA CANARINHA

Tite He tried to straighten out the press conference, focusing on the match against Ecuador: “We have a very clear position on the Copa América – He said -, but let our head be centered for the game we have, I understand that this position is important, I am not exempting myself, but I will express myself when the time is right “.

The internal crisis is already a reality. And the seed of doubt about the presence of Brazil in its Copa América has already germinated. Another medium, the television channel TNT, assured that the players had exposed their discontent to the Confederaçao leadership for having to play, in an improvised way, a Copa América in their own country, which is one of those that suffers the most from the effects of the pandemic across the planet.

The Sportv channel, of the Globo group, reported that the internal environment in the Canarinha concentration would not be the best and that the positions between the players and the president of the CBF would be far apart right now. There is a lot of internal tension.

ROAD OF THE 470,000 DEAD

The trail of deaths in Brazil from Covid-19 adds up and continues in a horrifying way. There are 2,082 deaths in the last 24 hours and the South American giant will reach the figure of 470,000 dead today. If the average of the last weeks is maintained, during the dispute of the America’s Cup there will be 500,000 deaths. It is the tragic consequence of denialism and the boycott of the isolation measures of the genocidal far-right government, which leads Jair bolsonaro.

The president who took eight months to respond to Pfizer’s offer to buy vaccines and who, in a matter of hours, gave the go-ahead to Conmebol to host the Copa América, which he now wants to use as political propaganda to wash his battered image. Now, however, it seems that the protagonists are starting to stop him.