Is there a presumption of innocence in Spain?

In 1764 Cesare Beccaria, prominent Italian philosopher, writer and jurist published On Crimes and Penalties, an essential pillar of the Criminal law contemporary and of the guarantees of the processed as we know them today. Beccaria stated the following:

“A man cannot be called guilty before the judge’s sentence, nor can society take away public protection except when it has been decided that he violated the covenants with which that protection was granted to him.

Much has evolved procedural systems from the Enlightenment until the guarantees have obtained their maximum recognition in the texts that appeared after World War II. Among these procedural guarantees developed in the most advanced democracies, the consolidation of the presumption of innocence stands out.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948), in its article 11 indicates:

“Any person accused of a crime he has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty, in accordance with the law in a public trial in which all the necessary guarantees for his defense have been assured ”.

Article 14.2 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (1966):

“Every person accused of a crime has the right to be show off your innocence as long as his guilt is not proven in accordance with the law ”.

And in a closer scope, article 6.2 of the European Convention on Human Rights (1950):

“Any person accused of an offense is presumed innocent until your guilt has been legally declared”.

All texts cited link to Spain, which has also enshrined the fundamental guarantee of presumption of innocence in article 24.2 of the Constitution.

But what is the presumption of innocence?

Is a procedural guarantee which translates into two essential manifestations in the criminal process:

What treatment rule it means that the person subjected to a process must be treated as if he were innocent. This will be the case in any procedural phase, until a legally obtained conviction proves guilt.

What judgment rule the presumption of innocence displays its effects at the time of the evaluation of the evidence. In the criminal process, the judge’s starting point is the innocence of the person under investigation, so that, in the event that the accusations are not fully proven, the innocence temporarily affirmed will become the definitive truth.

There are numerous sentences of the Supreme court and from Constitutional in which the concept of presumption of innocence is developed. To cite some recent ones, those of the Supreme Court 147/2021 of February 18, and 164/2021 of February 24, and those of the Constitutional Court 85/2019 of July 25 and 64/2020, of June 15.

Who is obliged to respect the constitutional guarantee of the presumption of innocence?

From what has been stated so far, it follows that judges and magistrates are directly obligated to comply with this warranty in all phases of the process, especially in the criminal process.

It is interesting to turn to the doctrine of the European Court of Human Rights at this point. For this Court, the presumption of innocence is not only a procedural guarantee in criminal matters, as it requires that no representative of the State or public authority declare that a person is guilty of an offense before your guilt is found by a court.

In the case Lizaso Azconobieta v. Spain (2011) the European Court considered that there had been a violation of Article 6.2 of the Convention, a violation of the presumption of innocence, because in a press conference after some arrests a Spanish public authority made statements that, in the context in which they occurred, they incited the public to believe in the guilt of the subject and, on the other hand, they prejudged the assessment of the facts by the competent judges.

Therefore, for the European courtNot only judicial bodies, but also public authorities are obliged to respect the presumption of innocence.

The constitutional Court Spanish has considered that the presumption of innocence has an extra-procedural dimension: there is a right to receive consideration and treatment as a non-author or non-participant in criminal or similar acts. Therefore, a dimension of the presumption of innocence as the right to be treated as innocent by society, by all the individuals that compose it.

Why is it necessary to have a guarantee of presumption of innocence?

The criminal process it is an uncomfortable and unfavorable place for the suspected, investigated or accused person. For this reason, democratic and evolved societies have developed a whole system of procedural guarantees.

In this system, the presumption of innocence exists as a guarantee of correct judicial activity and as a response to a society that tends to consider individuals subjected to a investigation or to a process as responsible for the facts automatically.

The judges, the public authorities and the whole of society, including the media, are obliged to respect this guarantee; it would precisely correspond to the media to take an active role in explaining why a person is innocent until a sentence is passed against him.

Do all these statements have real validity?

If a suspicious, investigated or accused cannot be publicly presented as guilty before his conviction by the ordinary judge predetermined by law after a process with all the guarantees, much less a person against whom there is no criminal process can be treated as guilty.

Unfortunately, in recent days we have witnessed a “summary process” in which a subject, Antonio David Flores (ex-husband of Rocio Carrasco, daughter of Pedro Carrasco and Rocío Jurado), without recognizing any of the guarantees of due process. Different public authorities have participated in the media or social networks supporting actions against this person with their interventions.

The facts that are the object of this media process refer to one of the crimes that are most widely rejected in today’s society, gender violence. It is also one of the subjects in which political parties can obtain the greatest revenue.

Not the most energetic rejection The facts committed, the circumstances of the offender, or the vulnerability of the victims may justify a reduction in the guarantee of presumption of innocence, in no case. If the procedural guarantees had a relative validity depending on the type of crime or the circumstances of the crime, the entire criminal procedural system would break.

It is true that responses to certain events, care for victims, the special vulnerability of victims in certain circumstances, must be constantly reviewed and reinforced, as has been happening in recent times in an increasingly effective way. But in the changing and hectic society in which we live, we must have solid foundations, respect the guarantees that we have given ourselves as game rules.

Believing and defending something else puts the constitutional and democratic system at serious risk, a solid system that has taken a lot of time and work to build and is now left in the hands of media interests.