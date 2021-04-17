Is there a post credits scene in Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

Yesterday the fifth chapter of the Disney + and Marvel Studios series of Falcon and the Winter Soldier was released, and here we answer whether or not there is a post-credits scene. (Spoilers notice)

If there is something that has served as a hallmark of the films of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, it is the inclusion of post-credits scenes in them. Now that the studio has also begun to develop series for Disney +, fans also expect the same in them, in Wandavision, they were late in arriving and it was not until the final chapters that they did not enter the scene. A formula that is also repeated in Falcon and the winter soldier in chapter 5, already available on the streaming platform at this link.

In the absence of an episode to see the conclusion of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we have already been able to see the long-awaited post-credits scene go into action in the series, and it has been waiting, since we have had to wait for the penultimate chapter to see some. (From here spoilers).

Post credits scene explained

In the fifth chapter we follow John Walker escaping from the scene in which he has killed one of the members of the Flagsless with Captain America’s shield. Sam and Bucky have followed him to an abandoned ship and demand that he give them the shield, but Walker is not willing to give it to them without offering resistance. So we see below a brutal fight with Sam and Bucky fighting against Walker to take it off, something that is not easy for them now that he has the super soldier serum running through his veins, however the protagonist couple manages to snatch it from him.

Later Walker, already in the United States, is subjected to disciplinary action in the United States and is dishonorably expelled from the army and thus stripped of the title of Captain America for his actions in Latvia.

Which brings us to the post-credits scene, in it we can see Walker forging a new shield, very similar to the one in the comics, so we understand that the character will from now on assume the identity of US Agent or Superpatriota, by not be willing to stop being a super hero and do what he thinks is necessary to do for his country, even if he has to do it on his own and becoming a target of the government for not following the dictates of the Sokovia accords.

Entering the scene as a US Agent or Super Patriot

So it is very possible that we see in the last episode Walker taking action in New York in what aims to be an epic battle with the flagless, Batroc the jumper, Sam and Bucky. We will have to wait to see the role of Sharon Carter in all this, since in the chapter it is she who calls Batroc to join the unflags, and he has been looking forward to Falcon since their last meeting in the first episode of the series. We will also have to wait to know the identity of the Agent of power, the villain in the shadows throughout the entire series, we hope that it does not remain only in a character that is presented in the post-credits scene, we will have to wait for the next week to find out.