This theory, which has spread on WhatsApp and social networks, is a hoax with no historical, medical or demographic basis.

EFE –

Is not triggered on the planet a pandemic every hundred years to reduce the world population, as some messages that have spread rapidly on WhatsApp and social networks as a result of the expansion of the coronavirus.

“Friends, you cannot be so innocent of what is actually happening. It is called the new world order. They reduce the world population. It happens every 100 years, “says a viral message spread in recent days with slight variations through WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter, which echoes a hypothesis collected two months ago in an article, in turn replicated on another website at the end of March.

Both viral messages and articles published on websites base their theory on the same health crises, which they relate to dates exactly one hundred years apart: 1720, 1820, 1920 and 2020.

DATA: It is a hoax without historical, medical or demographic basis: The dates cited are inaccurate, correspond to outbreaks that in some cases were not pandemic and omit other pandemics that occurred between 1920 and 2020. In addition, these serious episodes of health crisis do not respond to Premeditated objective of reducing the population, according to specialists in the History of Medicine consulted by EFE.

THE PLAGUE OF MARSEILLES WAS NOT ONE PANDEMIC

The first example of this viral message is the plague that struck the French city of Marseille in 1720 and already contains an inaccuracy, because it was not an pandemicSince “he practically did not leave that city” as explained to EFE by Luis Montiel, professor of the History of Medicine at the Complutense University of Madrid.

“You can’t start building a hoax in a worse way,” says Montiel, since this plague, caused by the arrival of a contaminated merchant ship, did not spread beyond the outskirts of the city, which was quarantined, therefore it had no pandemic effect.

Much more damaging to the European population, according to the academic, were the “Justinian Plague” started around the year 541 in the Roman Empire or the “Black Plague” from 1347, which died “between a quarter and a third of the European population at the time, “says Montiel. The World Health Organization (WHO) puts its victims at 50 million people.

CHOLERA: CONTINUOUS PANDEMIC WAVES BETWEEN 1817 AND THE 20TH CENTURY

The second example cited by the message is a pandemic of cholera, which the hoax located in 1820, but began in 1817 in the Ganges delta (current India and Bangladesh) and its expansion was produced by the advance of English colonization.

Cholera has experienced a great number of pandemic waves since then, beginning in 1829, 1852, 1860, 1881, 1899 and also in the 20th century, starting in 1960 in Spain and later in Latin America, according to the statements made to EFE, María Isabel Porras, Professor of History of Science at the Spanish University of Castilla-La Mancha.

In the case of Latin America, this epidemic caused more than 4,000 deaths in the 1990s, according to WHO data.

THERE WERE MORE VIRAL PANDEMIES AFTER THE “SPANISH FLU”

The third example in this supposed sequence of pandemics every one hundred years is the “Spanish Flu”, which the hoax places in 1920, although it was unleashed some two years earlier.

The misnamed “Spanish Flu” originated in 1917-18 in military camps in the United States and arrived in Europe with its soldiers during World War I, according to the different experts consulted.

That one was a pandemic that cost millions of lives. Its name, according to the WHO, is due to the fact that it was reported on in Spain, which was then a neutral country in the so-called Great War and, therefore, was not subject to the censorship that prevailed in the contending nations.

Antón Erkoreka, specialist in the History of Diseases and director of the Museum of the History of Medicine of the University of the Basque Country, in northern Spain, figures the mortality caused by this pandemic of flu in 40 million people, especially young adults, representing 2.5% of all world population, while in Europe 1% of the inhabitants of the continent died from it.

However, the “Spanish flu” was not the last pandemic before COVID-19. Between 1918 and 2020, a large number of pandemic influenza outbreaks have spread throughout the world. According to WHO data, an outbreak in China in 1957 took one million lives and another in 1968 caused between one and three million deaths.

The 2009 swine flu (A1H1) spread from Mexico to more than 200 countries with a mortality of between 100,000 and 400,000 people, according to the United Nations health agency. Other outbreaks, such as the bird flu of 1997 or the SARS of 2002, had a high mortality, while the MERS of 2015 generated more than 450 deaths with 2,500 cases, recalls Erkoreka.

Very recently, the Ebola virus cost more than 11,000 lives between 2015 and 2016 in several West African countries. And other diseases, such as AIDS, have killed more than 32 million people from 1981 to the present day, according to the specialized agency of the United Nations UNAIDS.

THE WORLD POPULATION HAS NOT STOPPED GROWING

Despite all these pandemics, the world population has continued to grow. In 1950, around 2.6 billion people lived on the planet, in 1987, 5 billion were reached, and in 2019 the figure has reached 7.7 billion, according to UN calculations, which foresees an increase of an additional 2 billion by 2050.

“It is evident that it cannot be considered that all these epidemics and pandemics had a global global impact on the reduction of the population, because it was not so,” argues María Isabel Porras, who recalls that the victims of the health crises of the 20th century you have to unite the cost in human lives of world wars.

And behind the spread of pandemics, there is also no premeditated political goal of reducing the population. According to Luis Montiel, the origin of all of them has to do with “human action”, but “always involuntarily: Troop movements, ecological changes in virgin territories in the name of their commercial or industrial exploitation …”.