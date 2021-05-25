Is there a Mac Mini Pro in Apple’s plans?

If the concept of a Mac Mini Pro sounds a bit strange to you, you should know that almost in the early days of the Mac Mini, in the days of the PowerPC (before the jump from Apple to Intel), it became popular in certain environments. use these computers as servers. Yes, you read correctly, a Mac Mini, in conjunction with Mac OS X Server, for various services to a network of systems (Windows and Mac) on a LAN. I tried it myself and the result was simply amazing.

For years, however, Mac Mini has been the only Apple product line that has not had variants. We have seen it in the iMac and we have seen it with the MacBook, but the smallest of the family has never had a high-end variant. It is true that iMac has recently said goodbye to yours, but who knows, maybe this is just another reason that paves the way for a Mac Mini Po.

Jon Prosser, probably the most prolific leaker today, has posted a new episode of FPT, his informational series on YouTube. And in it, in addition to checking that he has joined the celebration of geek pride day dressed as Batman, we can see some renderings of what could be a future model of Apple’s small desktop. A system whose differences with the base model invite us to think that it is indeed a Mac Mini Pro.

Although we know nothing from these images of its interior, we do verify that the Mac Mini Pro would have four USB-C / Thunderbolt ports, two USB-A ports, Ethernet, four Thunderbolt ports, HDMI and, as expected, the same magnetic power connector that we have already seen in the new iMac. For its part, the minijack connector for headphones, present in the current version, presented in November last year, disappears.

Inside the Mac Mini Pro, we could find the expected Apple M1X or an Apple M2, which will surely be responsible for the operation of the future MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. It remains to be seen, of course, if both chips are finally confirmed and, of course, compare the performance of both, since surely the winner of said competition is the one that is Take care of motorizing the small-sized Apple desktop.

Regarding its design, what could be the Mac Mini Pro seems to have reduced its height somewhat, although on the upper part it has a transparent layer (methacrylate, plexiglass?) It is understood that it is for purely aesthetic purposes. In addition, always according to Prosser, Apple’s intentions would go through offering the computer in various colors, in the same way as the iMac presented a few weeks ago.

