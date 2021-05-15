Is there a link between your relationship with your dog and his long-term stress? A recent study reveals the answer

The affective bond that binds them to humans has historically made the dog be considered as ‘man’s best friend’. But it is precisely the nature of this union and the relationships between the two that is an element That can influence the personality of the four-legged animal and, more specifically, its long-term stress.

This is revealed by a recent study published in Scientific Reports, which maintains that “long-term stress in dogs is related to the human-dog relationship and personality traits”, although it recognizes that there are some breeds that are more susceptible to this kind of stress than others.

The experiment consisted of measuring the levels of cortisol (the ‘stress hormone’) in the hairs of 42 different breeds of dogs and in their owners. Of these, 24 were “ancient breeds”, believed to have genetics closer to wolves, while 18 were hunting dog breeds (ie animals capable of hunting alone). To this was added a questionnaire to the owners about their personality and relationship with their pets, as well as the emotional attachment they feel towards them.

The results of the study were revealing and compelling: The personality of the owner affects the stress level in hunting dogs, but curiously, this does not happen in older dog breeds. However, many factors intervene in the conclusions, according to the study, such as the purpose for which the dog was bought, adopted or raised or the home environment, variables on which there is still room for studies and about which much remains to be found .